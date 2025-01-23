Ricciardo teams up with Verstappen as axed F1 star returns - GPFans F1 Recap

Footage has emerged showing ex-Formula 1 team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen racing alongside each other for Red Bull.

Axed F1 star set to return in SHOCK twist

An axed Formula 1 star is set to make a surprise return to the sport just months after his dismissal.

Hamilton shares POWERFUL one-word message with fans

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to deliver a powerful message to his fans.

The 12-second driving test that every F1 superstar must pass

Details regarding an essential driving test which must be passed by all Formula 1 superstars, including the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, before they are allowed to compete in F1 have been revealed.

Cullen SPOTTED at Hamilton Ferrari debut after high-profile split

Lewis Hamilton's former Formula 1 trainer, Angela Cullen, has been spotted at Ferrari for the first time since the sporting legend's move to the Scuderia.

