Hamilton shares POWERFUL one-word message with fans

Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has taken to social media to deliver a powerful message to his fans.

The seven-time Formula 1 champion made his long-awaited debut in the colours of his new team this week following his recent Mercedes departure.

His appearance amid thick fog at the famous Fiorano circuit came after his official unveiling at at the nearby Maranello base on Monday.

Lewis Hamilton made his debut for Ferrari at Fiorano this week

Fans turned out in force to see their new hero in action for the first time

Hamilton thrilled to be in red

Hamilton's preparations for the new season will continue to ramp up over the coming weeks, with pre-season testing in Bahrain scheduled for February 26-28.

He will then get set for his racing bow at the Australian Grand Prix on March 16, where he will link up with new team-mate Charles Leclerc for the first time.

The pair have enjoyed a positive relationship away from the track in recent years, and they hope their partnership can deliver some much-needed success.

Hamilton is once again targeting an eighth championship having spent his final years at the Silver Arrows a long way back from those setting the pace at the front of the grid.

Both he and his fans will hope a fresh start can help him rediscover the form which previously established him as one of the greatest drivers the sport has ever seen.

The 105-time race winner took a moment to thank those who turned out in force at Fiorano on Wednesday morning following his highly anticipated test run.

And his millions of followers around the world were also delighted to see their hero posing in the iconic red suit in an image posted on his Facebook page, as he delivered a powerful one-word statement.

The 40-year-old took to social media to simply share the word 'red' accompanied with a picture of him in his new Ferrari race suit.

A colour that has defined the F1 team and brand for generations. A colour that will now forever be a part of Hamilton's legacy in the sport.

