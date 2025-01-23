Ricciardo and Verstappen feature on track in NEW Red Bull video

Footage has emerged showing ex-Formula 1 team-mates Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen racing alongside each other for Red Bull.

The pair spent three seasons together at the Milton Keynes-based outfit between 2016-2018, before Ricciardo opted to make the surprise switch to Renault.

His colleague would go on to become one of the best drivers of all-time, winning four consecutive titles, the most recent of which arriving in 2024 having successfully held off the challenge of surprise package Lando Norris.

Daniel Ricciardo joined Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Verstappen and Ricciardo previously spent three years together at Red Bull

Former team-mates reunite to mark celebration

Ricciardo's F1 career, however, didn't follow a similar trajectory, with the Australian enduring frustrating spells at Renault, McLaren and VCARB.

He had made no secret of his desire to one day return to Red Bull, and that prospect appeared a realistic possibility midway through last season, as Sergio Perez looked set to be replaced.

Much to Ricciardo's disappointment, Red Bull opted to see out the remainder of the year with the struggling Mexican, and having failed to pick up his own performances for VCARB, the eight-time race winner was axed in September.

There has been much speculation over where his future lies, with the 35-year-old yet to offer any insight into his plans.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed is one of the highlights on the motorsport calendar

But while his dream of once again linking up with Verstappen in a competitive environment appears all but over, he did manage to enjoy a rare outing on the track against his former colleague at last year's Goodwood Festival of Speed.

A host of Red Bull figures from past and present were in attendance at the famous event in July as the team marked their 20-year anniversary in style.

A clip posted on the team's YouTube channel showed Ricciardo and Verstappen joined on the track by the likes of team principal Christian Horner, Mark Webber and Christian Klien as they made their way around the circuit in a selection of classic Red Bull cars to accept the acclaim of the thousands gathered in the stands.

