Red Bull star brings out red flag after contact at Monaco Grand Prix

Star of Red Bull's junior Formula 1 team Isack Hadjar crashed into the wall during the second practice session in Monaco, bringing out a red flag after making contact.

The Racing Bulls star slammed his left rear tyre into the barriers at the Nouvelle Chicane, breaking the tyre away from the rim and leaving his car stranded.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton in scary incident as crash sidelines star at Monaco Grand Prix

The incident led to a brief red flag, with marshals rushing to scrape up bits of the wheel rim, but Hadjar managed to get his car going again and drove back to the pits, meaning the session could get underway once more with just under 45 minutes to go.

Hadjar appeared visibly angry with himself for the mistake, thrashing at his steering wheel once it appeared that he may have ended his participation in the session.

However, having managed to get himself back to the pits, the 20-year-old was able to get going once again, which will have been a huge relief to the rookie as drivers try to get in as many laps as possible in practice to try and get used to the demands of the narrow Monaco street circuit.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar crashes in Monaco

The Monaco GP weekend has already seen a plethora of hairy moments for drivers, with Charles Leclerc crashing into the back of Lance Stroll during FP1.

Leclerc broke his front wing and was able to head into the pits and get it changed, but Stroll's participation in the session was ended by the incident, having suffered damage to his gearbox and rear suspension.

Following Hadjar's crash, championship leader Oscar Piastri also had a trip into the barriers, knocking his front wing clean off but also being able to carry on after a pit stop.

Later on, Hadjar had another excursion into the barriers, bringing out the yellow flag, as the Frechman's nightmare start to the weekend continued. Following the second incident, he said on team radio: "Man… I am so stupid! I think I’m just dumb."

Hadjar heads to Monaco currently sat 14th in the drivers' championship having picked up seven points from his opening seven grands prix weekends as an F1 driver.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change to BOTH cars as FIA rule creates Monaco penalty threat

Related