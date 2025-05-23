McLaren F1 star Oscar Piastri CRASHES at Monaco Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri suffered a dramatic crash during FP2 at the Monaco Grand Prix, in a rare error from the McLaren F1 star.
The Aussie locked up his tyres at Sainte-Devote and hurtled straight into the tyre barriers, where he lost his front wing.
A red flag was instantly deployed, as Piastri reported he was unharmed over team radio and headed back to the pits.
The McLaren star returned to the garage where the team took off the nose cone of his MCL39, fixed him up and got him back out pretty swiftly.
Piastri's rare error at Monaco GP
Piastri is an unflappable figure in F1 and has enjoyed the most race wins of any driver so far in 2025, with four grands prix victories to his name and the advantage in the drivers' championship.
However, the 24-year-old would have been glad the mistake came on Friday rather than Saturday, with Piastri returning to the track during the latter stages of the session.
A crash in qualifying would have been detrimental to his championship campaign, with the race result usually mirroring the position a driver obtains in qualifying in Monaco.
As Max Verstappen demonstrated with his FP3 crash at the 2018 Monaco GP, a costly incident can cost you a front row start and thus the chance of a race victory around the street circuit.
