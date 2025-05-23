Aston Martin F1 star Lance Stroll ruled out after shock Monaco crash

Lance Stroll was ruled out of the first practice session at the Monaco Grand Prix following a crash with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc.

The pair came together at the legendary Fairmont Hairpin after Stroll failed to spot Leclerc in his mirrors, and moved over right into the racing line of the SF-25.

Leclerc knocked his front wing off in the crash which caused an early red flag, but the Monegasque driver came into the pits, changed his front wing and carried on, whilst Stroll was not so lucky.

The Aston Martin driver suffered a lot of damage to the back of his machinery, with Sky Sports F1's Ted Kravitz revealing the extent of the damage live on air: "That’s session over for Lance Stroll, there’s too much to change," he said.

"The gearbox needs changing and as well as the diffuser the door and the rear suspension as well."

Stroll's nightmare start as Newey makes trackside debut

Karun Chandhok also stated during Sky Sports' coverage of the session that the incident was '100 per cent' the fault of Stroll and his team.

It meant the Canadian missed almost an entire session of practice around the circuit which is notoriously difficult to navigate.

Drivers purposefully try to get in as many laps as possible around the circuit during the three practice sessions to work out where they can take risks as the barriers seem to close in throughout the course of each lap.

In this case, Stroll will be significantly impacted by the incident, as the weekend progresses into Saturday ahead of what could be considered the most vital qualifying of the campaign.

The 26-year-old could not have picked a worse weekend to be involved in a session-ending collision as his team welcomed F1 design guru Adrian Newey in his first appearance trackside with Aston Martin since making the shock switch from Red Bull.

