Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari in FIA summons at Monaco Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton has had his Ferrari Formula 1 car summoned in an official FIA document ahead of the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

The seven-time champion's SF-25 was selected at random for the car presentation procedure alongside Oscar Piastri's McLaren and the Williams of Carlos Sainz.

F1 HEADLINES: McLaren confirm change on BOTH cars as FIA unveil latest ruling at Monaco Grand Prix

The standard procedure allows media and paddock personnel the opportunity to have a closer look at specific cars ahead of the on-track action which this weekend, could face a threat of rain across Friday and Saturday's sessions.

Regarding the car display procedure, an official FIA announcement said: "In the case of adverse weather conditions, five minutes prior to the scheduled start of the car display all teams will be notified that the procedure may be conducted in the competitors' designated garage area.

"At any competition where it is raining during this presentation, we would ask you to leave the cars in position and use awnings."

On top of the above procedure, one car from each team is also presented outside the garages during race weekends, and if an outfit has decided to only apply upgrades to one of their cars, that is the machinery which must be on show.

Ferrari brought upgrades to the first race of the European triple header in Imola last time out. Still, they failed to hand Hamilton or his team-mate Charles Leclerc the opportunity to bring home their first grand prix victory of the season.

Instead, the seven-time champion found himself celebrating a P4 finish at the Emilia-Romagna GP and both he and home hero Leclerc appear doubtful of finding a resurgence in form in Monaco this weekend.

Ferrari in need of two-stop miracle for Monaco comeback

Whilst a technical representative will be present at the presentation of Hamilton's machinery, the summoning of car 44 does not represent any wrongdoing on behalf of the Scuderia, and the Italian outfit nor the British legend are under any kind of investigation ahead of this weekend's running.

The same applies to championship leader Piastri, Sainz and their respective teams, as the action is set to get underway as usual with two practice sessions today, Friday, May 23.

Ferrari's 2025 challenger hasn't proved to be particularly competitive in low-speed corners so far this campaign across practice sessions, qualifying or the grands prix. Considering there are only low-speed corners in Monaco, Ferrari's chances of securing a solid starting position at the Monte Carlo circuit on Sunday are thin.

With both fans and critics of the historic event admitting the Monaco GP has proved boring in recent years, the FIA took action by implementing a mandatory two-stop rule for all 20 drivers this year.

Many drivers across the grid have expressed concern over the increased potential to play games with the two-stop strategy this weekend, a miracle from Ferrari may be the only way either Hamilton or Leclerc returns to their former glory in Monaco.

READ MORE: Daniel Ricciardo reveals new racing venture in nod to iconic Monaco moment

Related