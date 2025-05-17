George Russell slams FIA over 'ridiculous' penalty change

George Russell has slammed the FIA after they have backtracked over a controversial F1 penalty decision.

In 2024, the FIA introduced stricter measures for drivers who swore during press conferences or live television interviews.

Max Verstappen was penalised for swearing during a press conference at the 2024 Singapore Grand Prix, where he was forced to undergo a community service type punishment later in the year, and the FIA subsequently increased the fines for drivers who use foul language.

However, the FIA have recently reduced the penalties for drivers' swearing with revised guidelines released on Wednesday ahead of the Imola Grand Prix.

A first offence has been reduced to €5,000 (£4,200) and the potential for a ban lifted, although Russell has still slammed the FIA for introducing the penalty in the first place.

"We're talking about a situation where things have been reversed because they were a bit ridiculous from the start," he told the media, including GPFans .

"Of course we're happy that it's changing, but it shouldn't have been like this in the first place, if you know what I mean. So it feels a bit strange to be grateful for those changes when we shouldn't have been in this situation in the first place."

What was the original punishment for F1 drivers swearing?

Under the old punishment guidelines, a driver could be fined €40,000 (£33,700) for a first offence, and even receive a race ban if they repeatedly offend.

These original guidelines earned widespread condemnation from drivers, with all the drivers on the F1 grid penning an open letter to the FIA where they demanded to be 'treated like adults'.

Russell - who is also the head the GPDA - had also been critical of the enhanced punishments and he increased pressure has contributed to these revisions from the FIA.

The FIA have also raised the fines for any drivers who are found guilty of 'public incitement to violence or hatred', sitting at at €20,000 (£16,800).

