FIA confirm F1 stars hit by deleted laps at Imola Grand Prix

Two drivers were handed deleted lap verdicts during the Imola Grand Prix, an official FIA statement has revealed.

Alex Albon was jostling for position with Charles Leclerc near the end of the race, when he headed into the gravel and ended up losing out to Leclerc's team-mate Lewis Hamilton.

F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton drama in Imola as F1 star hit by 20-place demotion verdict

Leclerc did hand the position to Albon - to prevent an FIA investigation - but it was that lap that saw Albon have a lap time deleted for a track limit infringement when he went off into the gravel.

Albon and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly were both penalised for leaving the track during the race, having times deleted, with Gasly making a mistake at both turns 10 and 17.

Deleted lap verdicts announced by FIA

Albon did manage to finish fifth, as Williams' impressive pace was on show once again.

The Thai driver is up in eighth in the drivers' championship with 40 points, while team-mate Carlos Sainz is now 11th with 11 points, while the two drivers' performances have meant that Williams are sat fifth in the constructors' championship.

Gasly, meanwhile, could only finish 13th in Imola, despite managing to reach Q3 during Saturday's qualifying session.

The deleted lap verdicts handed to both Albon and Gasly does not alter their respective race results.

F1 RESULTS TODAY: Lewis Hamilton launches stellar comeback as McLaren beaten at Imola Grand Prix

Related