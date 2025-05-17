Lewis Hamilton 'devastated' after Ferrari home heartbreak
Lewis Hamilton was left 'devastated' after another disappointing performance with Ferrari during preparation for Sunday's Imola Grand Prix.
Both Ferraris failed to make it into Q3 ahead of the Emilia-Romagna GP, with team-mates Charles Leclerc and Hamilton qualifying in 11th and 12th respectively.
Imola marks Hamilton's first race weekend in front of an Italian crowd with Ferrari, but instead of feeling euphoric, the seven-time world champion was left devastated after another disappointing qualifying.
"I definitely feel devastated, just gutted I guess," he told media including GPFans on Saturday.
Speaking ahead of his first home race with the Scuderia, Hamilton later elaborated, telling Sky Sports: "I really feel like we have made so many positive steps through the weekend, the car was generally feeling better, the brakes were better today, the bounce was really nice."
"When we put the new tyres on for some reason we just didn’t have any more grip, couldn’t go any faster, you see everyone else they managed to switch the tyres on clearly so we definitely need to look into that."
"The reason it’s devastating is to see everyone who has worked so hard in the garage to be in Italy for the first Italian race for me in Ferrari… it’s definitely bittersweet."
Ferrari further off the pace in Imola
In both practice sessions on Friday, Leclerc and Hamilton complained of brake issues, but these had been solved by qualifying on Saturday with the car still lacking pace despite minor upgrades.
Ferrari's Q2 exit was not made any better when they were out-qualified by both Williams and Aston Martin, with all four of their drivers securing a top 10 grid spot.
Mid-range team Williams managed to also outpace Ferrari last time out in Miami, although this was then attributed to the fact the US circuit's characteristics better suited the Grove-based outfit.
Meanwhile, Aston Martin introduced their first major upgrade package in 2025 for Imola and were rewarded with their first Q3 appearance since the Chinese GP back in March.
Leclerc was also left frustrated after qualifying and decreed that Ferrari 'are just P-nowhere at the moment' as he appeared at a loss where the car was concerned.
