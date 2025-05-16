F1 Results Today: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen beaten as shock red flag ends session early at Imola Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen were beaten by a shock F1 star during FP1 at the Imola Grand Prix, as a late crash ended the session prematurely.

The two McLarens were once again on top in Emilia Romagna, whilst Carlos Sainz set the third fastest time at Imola ahead of both Hamilton and Verstappen.

Hamilton complained midway through the session that he was struggling with his brakes, claiming over team radio that the 'car doesn't want to stop', but managed to recover into the top 10 ahead of team-mate Charles Leclerc in P5.

Elsewhere, Gabriel Bortoleto caused a late red flag when he lost his Sauber on the kerb at Rivazza 1, although still emerged with an impressive P9 finish.

A familiar face also returned for FP1 with Franco Colapinto back in the cockpit for the Imola Grand Prix with Alpine, after he was announced as Jack Doohan's replacement for the next five rounds at least.

Alpine also lost team principal Oliver Oakes during the break between races, but this hasn't hampered their performance on track with Pierre Gasly setting the sixth fastest time.

Here are the results from FP1 at the Imola Grand Prix!

F1 FP1 Results: Imola Grand Prix 2025

1. Oscar Piastri [McLaren] - 1:16.545secs

2. Lando Norris [McLaren] - +0.032

3. Carlos Sainz [Williams] - +0.052

4. George Russell [Mercedes] - +0.054

5. Lewis Hamilton [Ferrari] - +0.096

6. Pierre Gasly [Alpine] - +0.151

7. Max Verstappen [Red Bull] - +0.360

8. Alex Albon [Williams] - +0.377

9. Gabriel Bortoleto [Kick Sauber] - +0.380

10. Nico Hulkenberg [Kick Sauber] - +0.453

11. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - +0.487

12. Charles Leclerc [Ferrari] - +0.532

13. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes] - +0.549

14. Fernando Alonso [Aston Martin] - +0.576

15. Liam Lawson [Racing Bulls] - +0.741

16. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull] - +0.811

17. Franco Colapinto [Alpine] - +0.828

18. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - +0.901

19. Isack Hadjar [Racing Bulls] - +1.096

20. Esteban Ocon [Haas] - +1.117



Who is the current F1 world champion?

Max Verstappen is the reigning F1 champion, won his fourth drivers' championship last year.

Is there F1 today?

Yes, FP2 will take place after FP1 on Friday, May 16, at 5pm (local time) and 4pm (BST). To read the complete breakdown of practice times and how to watch in your location click here.

F1 HEADLINES: Lewis Hamilton signs new deal as Ferrari star absent at Imola Grand Prix

