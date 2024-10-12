F1 star announces new deal with HISTORIC partner

A Formula 1 star has put pen to paper on a new deal with one of world sport's biggest names.

The announcement comes a little over a week before the 2024 campaign begins the final stretch of the year at the United States Grand Prix.

Both the drivers' and constructors' champions have yet to be determined, with the next six races set to deliver more twists and turns in what has already been a enthralling season.

McLaren are eyeing up a first team title since 1998 having overhauled Red Bull in recent months, while Max Verstappen faces a fierce battle to retain his crown, with Lando Norris within touching distance of the Dutchman having reduced the gap at the top of the standings to just 52 points.

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has been announced as an ambassador for PUMA

Leclerc will team up with Lewis Hamilton for the 2025 season

Leclerc aims to create 'legacy'

Sitting in third spot is Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who is hoping to end the year on a positive note going into 2025, when he will finally team up with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton.

And while the Monegasque remains fully focused on the immediate task in hand, he has plenty to look forward to away from the track too, having been announced as a brand ambassador for sportswear giants PUMA.

The role will see the seven-time race winner raise awareness for the brand by connecting with fans of both motorsport and fashion.

In a company statement, CEO Arne Freundt said: “We are more than excited to welcome Charles to the PUMA family.

"His unique blend of being a professional athlete in Formula 1 and a fashion enthusiast off the track makes him a perfect fit for our brand.

"There are a lot of exciting projects in the pipeline, and we can't wait to continue shaping our motorsport legacy together with Charles."

