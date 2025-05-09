Franco Colapinto debut set to trigger huge change as F1 heads for Imola

Recently promoted Formula 1 star Franco Colapinto has triggered a huge change in the sport ahead of his return to the track at next weekend's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

The 21-year-old was left without a full-time F1 seat this season after stepping in to replace Logan Sargeant at Williams last year, but team boss James Vowles had already secured the signature of Carlos Sainz for 2025, leaving no room for Colapinto.

Having already secured the talent of Jack Doohan to race alongside Pierre Gasly this year, Alpine snapped up Colapinto the only way they could - by adding him to their long list of reserve drivers.

Ever since the Argentine racer joined the ranks of the Enstone-based outfit however, rumours swirled that Doohan was only on a six-race contract, with Alpine executive advisor Flavio Briatore eager to give Colapinto a chance in the seat.

Lo and behold, just days after the sixth race weekend of the season at the Miami Grand Prix, Doohan was axed by Alpine and here enters Colapinto.

Alpine F1 change triggers return of Colapinto-mania

The brutal driver change was not the only reshuffle that took place at Alpine following the Miami GP. In a shock twist to the team drama, Oliver Oakes announced shortly after the race weekend he would be resigning from his role as team principal with immediate effect.

It was then confirmed Briatore would be absorbing Oakes' team principal duties whilst remaining in his role as Alpine's executive advisor.

Colapinto now also faces immense pressure to perform straight out of the garage as Alpine have only signed him as a driver for the next five race weekends, with another performance evaluation to come ahead of the British GP in July.

However, what the young star does have behind him is the immense support of multiple lucrative sponsors and Argentine fans.

According to F1 photographer Kym Illman an increased presence of media is to be expected at next weekend's race in Imola as the popular racer makes his return.

Speaking in his latest YouTube video, Illman said: "Franco scoring the drive in Williams last year ignited a wave of enthusiasm in Argentina and there’s no doubt the sport saw an increase in that market because of him.

"Franco will be in the car at Imola and watch those viewership numbers for Latin America skyrocket.

"I have no doubt too that the Latin American ESPN network will be bringing bigger numbers of crew to this race, they did it last year for Franco’s first race and they were thrilled with the increased numbers of viewers for those shows."

F1 HEADLINES: Horner Red Bull future in the balance as shock EXIT leads to scathing assessment

Related