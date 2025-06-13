close global

A composite image of Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen is CASHING IN on Franz Hermann name change

Max Verstappen is CASHING IN on Franz Hermann name change

A composite image of Red Bull F1 driver Max Verstappen

Four-time F1 champion Max Verstappen's new merchandise has sold out, after a joke name change led to a new opportunity for sales.

Verstappen completed a secret GT3 test last month around the Nordschleife Nurburgring, and in order to keep his identity a secret, the Dutchman used the pseudonym Franz Hermann, with Daniel Ricciardo later mocking that as Hermann's Australian brother Frank.

Verstappen revealed that the reason for choosing that particular name was because he wanted to make it 'as German as we can' during the test around the iconic German circuit.

The Dutchman's clothing brand Verstappen.com then jumped at the opportunity to create Franz Hermann-inspired merchandise with Verstappen (or was it Hermann?) modelling the new line of t-shirts and sweaters.

Now, the brand have revealed in an Instagram post that demand for the Franz Hermann merchandise was in hot demand, so much so that it sold out.

Fans of Hermann and/or Verstappen shouldn't worry too much, however, with the brand also confirming that they have dropped new limited edition items on their website due to the demand for the Hermann merchandise.

Max Verstappen tested at Nordschleife last month

Why did Verstappen test in a GT3 car?

Verstappen's presence was reportedly part of a larger plan for the 27-year-old to obtain a Nordschleife permit later this year.

The 27-year-old has competed in virtual racing events in the NLS before, but the champion may be hoping to drive in the competition in real life, which would further showcase his supreme racing talent.

Speaking at a virtual NLS racing event last year, the champion expressed his desire to race in the category, saying: "The Nurburgring Nordschleife is one of my absolute favourite race tracks, and I hope that in a few years I can also compete here with a real GT3."

Who is Franz Hermann?

It's Max Verstappen!

The Dutchman used the fake name to try and protect his identity during the GT3 test, with the 27-year-old also having a security detail at the circuit, and no external photographers were allowed to take snaps of his test runs.

When Verstappen was asked by media during the Imola GP weekend why he had decided to use the pseudonym Franz Hermann, he replied: "They asked me for a fake name, so I said let's make it as German as we can."

