Daniel Ricciardo mocks Franz Hermann in Max Verstappen joke

Ex-Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo has poked fun at former team-mate Max Verstappen on social media.

The pair spent three seasons together at Red Bull before Ricciardo opted to make the shock switch to Renault following the 2018 campaign.

Despite that decision signalling an end to their working relationship, they have remained on good terms and were often spotted together on race weekends over the proceeding years.

And never one to waste an opportunity to have fun with the four-time world champion, Ricciardo - who is enjoying his time away from F1 following his axing from Racing Bulls last year - has taken to Instagram to post a video showing him behind the wheel of a tractor with the accompanying caption reading: "Frank Hermann."

It was of course a cheeky reference to the pseudonym - Franz Hermann - adopted by Verstappen during a Ferrari GT3 testing event earlier this month at the Nurburgring Nordschleife in Germany.

Verstappen clearly enjoyed the joke, commenting a series of laughing face emojis on the Australian's Instagram post.

That was just one of a number of measures initially taken by the Dutchman to conceal his appearance at the famous track, but it failed to do the trick.

Verstappen responds to critics

Verstappen demonstrated exactly why he is regarded as one of the greatest drivers of all-time by posting a new lap record despite being a relative novice in that arena.

That accomplishment, however, immediately drew scepticism from some on social media, prompting Verstappen to shut down 'false' rumours being spread.

The 27-year-old was in blistering form on his latest outing in F1, securing a comfortable win at last weekend's Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, an impressive performance from Hermann on his F1 debut!

Verstappen remains third in the drivers' standings behind McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris ahead of the upcoming trip to Monaco.

