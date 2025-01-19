Verstappen crashes in NIGHTMARE race for F1 champion

Red Bull star Max Verstappen was involved in a major race crash this weekend after a rare on-track mistake.

The Dutchman recently wrapped up his fourth consecutive drivers' championship in F1 and has been enjoying the winter break ahead of what is likely to prove a tough season.

Verstappen's fourth title challenge was much more difficult than in 2022 and 2023, facing tough competition from McLaren rival Lando Norris and the McLaren man will be looking to prevent him from making it five in a row in 2025.

Meanwhile, Red Bull were unable to hold off both McLaren and Ferrari in the constructors' standings, finishing in a disappointing third place.

Max Verstappen claimed his fourth consecutive world championship in F1 in 2024

Max Verstappen spent some of his F1 break competing in virtual races with Team Redline

Unsatisfied with that result, Red Bull opted to sack Verstappen's team-mate, Sergio Perez, promoting junior driver Liam Lawson up to the main team for the new campaign.

However, with the 2025 campaign still some way off, Verstappen has turned his attention to another racing team.

Max Verstappen crashes in Daytona race

Over the weekend, Verstappen competed in the virtual 24 Hours of Daytona with Team Redline, getting behind the wheel of the number 20 BMW M Hybrid V8 alongside team-mates Chris Lulham and Diogo Pinto.

The Red Bull star's stint in the endurance race went from bad to worse, however, with Verstappen crashing his BMW during the race and losing the lead, before being handed two major penalties for entering the pitlane in an unsafe manner.

Verstappen and his team-mates found themselves leading the pack but the Dutchman appeared to aquaplane, making contact with lapped cars, dropping his Team Redline car multiple laps behind the lead car.

Unable to completely regain the advantage Verstappen had lost, the team eventually finished P4, taking to social media to share that the result was not what they had hoped for.

Verstappen will no doubt be keen to get back behind the wheel soon and put his rare mistake well behind him.

