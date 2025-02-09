F1 News Today: Hamilton issues life-changing statement as Ferrari driver SWAP tipped

Lewis Hamilton may be a seven-time Formula 1 world champion by day, but the British superstar also appears to have some life-changing advice we can all learn from.

➡️ READ MORE

Rosberg predicts Ferrari SWAP after unusual Hamilton verdict

Nico Rosberg insists Lewis Hamilton is set for a bruising encounter against Charles Leclerc at Ferrari, before adding a surprising twist.

➡️ READ MORE

Horner issues Red Bull EXIT timeline

Christian Horner has produced his idea of a Red Bull exit timeline, after he was asked about his future with the Formula 1 team.

➡️ READ MORE

Williams F1 team set for NEW signing after early departure

Williams are reportedly close to signing a new title sponsor in 2025 after the premature departure of their former partner Rokit in 2020.

➡️ READ MORE

Red Bull star poised for F1 promotion after being touted as Verstappen replacement

Red Bull star Arvid Lindblad is one step closer to a Formula 1 promotion after being named the team’s next champion by Helmut Marko.

➡️ READ MORE

Related