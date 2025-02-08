Hamilton offers crucial LIFE-CHANGING advice

Lewis Hamilton may be a seven-time Formula 1 world champion by day, but the British superstar also appears to have crucial advice we can all learn from.

Hamilton has become one of the greatest motorsport drivers of all-time having recorded seven F1 drivers' world championships, a tally he shares only with the great Michael Schumacher.

F1 HEADLINES: Vettel RETURNS as Verstappen completes MEGA-MONEY deal

READ MORE: Rosberg predicts Ferrari SWAP after unusual Hamilton verdict

However, the 40-year-old, who will be driving for Ferrari during the F1 2025 season, has also ventured into many areas off-track to expand his successes.

Whether it's as an aspiring musician, working in fashion or helping launch a non-alcohol brand, Hamilton has always been keen to expose himself to unfamiliar environments.

Now, in an interview with LinkedIn, he has given his words of wisdom when asked what advice he would offer any young professional.

To own a piece of ‘The Legend of Lewis’, click here to browse the exclusive F1 Authentics memorabilia collection.

Lewis Hamilton spoke to LinkedIn

Lewis Hamilton has produced success on and off track

F1 star Lewis Hamilton offers key business tips

Hamilton said: "Everyone is different, so you can really only be guided by what works for you. As long as you follow your passions, find a challenge that makes sense for your life and that works with your skills, you'll be fine.

"Don't measure a 'good' job or success based on what you think you should do, look for something that will leave you fulfilled and leading the life you want to live."

When reminded of his entrepreneurial exploits, Hamilton then gave key tips on how to operate outside of a familiar industry.

He added: "It's all about how you prioritise. Before you add anything else to your plate, you should first make sure you have the bandwidth and the hunger to really explore something new. For a lot of people it makes sense to really focus in on their career, but if you're like me and you want to try different things then you have to take the time to figure out what that looks like.

"For me if I take on a new project then I need to know I'm going to be able to commit to making it a success. I don't do anything by halves and give everything as much of my time and energy as I can, but I only have so much time away from the track, so I choose partners and projects that really align with my values and what I want to achieve."