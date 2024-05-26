close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

Formula 1 fans have urged Haas to replace Kevin Magnussen with rookie Oliver Bearman, after a major incident involving the Danish driver at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Magnussen was forced to retire from the race on the opening lap after a massive crash involving team-mate Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez, which left the Red Bull car without three wheels and caused a red flag.

READ MORE: FIA confirm F1 team DISQUALIFICATION in Monaco shock

Many people blamed Magnussen for the crash, causing a double DNF for Haas, which is the first time either of their cars have failed to finish this season. The Dane now just has one point in the drivers' championship compared to Hulkenberg's six.

That is the same amount of points as Bearman, who made his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia in place of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari, and was able to finish in seventh in his first ever race at the top level.

Bearman is expected to join the grid permanently, and with Magnussen just two penalty points away from a race ban, F1 fans on X/Twitter are hoping that Haas make the change to the 19-year-old sooner rather than later.

As well as that, many members of F1 Twitter poked fun at Magnussen's driving style which caused the incident, even comparing it to Roy Keane's legendary football claim that he 'might smash into somebody, just to feel better.'

READ MORE: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

F1 Twitter's best Magnussen in Monaco memes and reaction

READ MORE: Red Bull F1 car destroyed in BRUTAL multi-car smash

Related

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 Results Today: Red Bull DISASTER diminishes championship lead

  • 3 hours ago
Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash
F1 Analysis

Full Monaco GP red flag chaos in detail as MULTIPLE cars involved in smash

  • Today 15:56
  • 1

Latest News

Monaco Grand Prix

Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

  • 9 minutes ago
GPFans Hot Takes

Hamilton 'counting down the days' as TITLE RACE is on - GPFans Monaco GP Hot Takes

  • 55 minutes ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Top three verdict: Emotional Leclerc battles tears as Sainz sends warning to F1 rivals

  • 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix

F1 star in hot seat for potential race ban following Monaco GP

  • 2 hours ago
Monaco Grand Prix

Norris BLASTS 'idiot' F1 rivals in Monaco

  • 2 hours ago
Indy 500

Indy 500: Showpiece race DELAYED due to major safety concerns

  • 3 hours ago
More news

F1 Race Calendar 2024

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x