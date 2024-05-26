Bearman backed for Magnussen F1 seat after massive Monaco crash

Formula 1 fans have urged Haas to replace Kevin Magnussen with rookie Oliver Bearman, after a major incident involving the Danish driver at the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix.

Magnussen was forced to retire from the race on the opening lap after a massive crash involving team-mate Nico Hulkenberg and Sergio Perez, which left the Red Bull car without three wheels and caused a red flag.

Many people blamed Magnussen for the crash, causing a double DNF for Haas, which is the first time either of their cars have failed to finish this season. The Dane now just has one point in the drivers' championship compared to Hulkenberg's six.

That is the same amount of points as Bearman, who made his F1 debut in Saudi Arabia in place of Carlos Sainz for Ferrari, and was able to finish in seventh in his first ever race at the top level.

Bearman is expected to join the grid permanently, and with Magnussen just two penalty points away from a race ban, F1 fans on X/Twitter are hoping that Haas make the change to the 19-year-old sooner rather than later.

As well as that, many members of F1 Twitter poked fun at Magnussen's driving style which caused the incident, even comparing it to Roy Keane's legendary football claim that he 'might smash into somebody, just to feel better.'

F1 Twitter's best Magnussen in Monaco memes and reaction

say bye to Magnussen, WELCOME TO F1 OLIVER BEARMAN pic.twitter.com/3Q4aOS7T4l — rari ⁴ ¹⁶ ⁸¹ | 🆑’s home race (@mcla_rari) May 26, 2024

Ollie Bearman seeing Kevin Magnussen on 10 penalty points at the scene of another crime pic.twitter.com/Lj2xNAjy2G — nic 🏁 (@nnicolef1) May 26, 2024

Ollie Bearman right now after Magnussen fucked up pic.twitter.com/Lx40b87WmY — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) May 26, 2024

Bearman in Montreal then if Magnussen gets a race ban. pic.twitter.com/yPuVhKLaWe — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) May 26, 2024

Kevin Magnussen every two business weeks pic.twitter.com/oNRECw14Mg — Quick Stop F1 Podcast (@QuickStopF1) May 26, 2024

Kevin Magnussen in Monaco pic.twitter.com/pzfpBVyOqB — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) May 26, 2024

Magnussen at the MonacoGP pic.twitter.com/uXD9w9XiSN — Mahir 🇹🇷🇬🇧 (@ScrewderiaF1) May 26, 2024

Magnussen driving in Monaco pic.twitter.com/1qawm9842g — F1 TROLL (@f1trollofficial) May 26, 2024

Gasly vs Magnussen for who gets a race ban first pic.twitter.com/U0Ajl1BV27 — ⛥ (@bIxckstarr) May 26, 2024

