Ricciardo rejoices in MAJOR 'brother' success

Daniel Ricciardo has rejoiced at the success of NFL star Josh Allen in a recent social media post, having previously compared him to a 'brother'.

The 35-year-old left Formula 1 back in 2024, after an attempt at a comeback with VCARB ultimately failed, and he was replaced by youngster Liam Lawson.

Since Ricciardo’s axe, the Australian has posted frequently about Allen’s NFL team, the Buffalo Bills, including a behind the scenes insight into his day with the squad.

Not only is Ricciardo a Bills fan, but he also has a great relationship with Allen, the team’s quarterback.

Daniel Ricciardo is a proud Bills fan

Daniel Ricciardo left F1 in 2024

Ricciardo supports NFL star Allen

Speaking to People magazine last year after Ricciardo and Allen appeared in an advert together, the former F1 star revealed how close the pair were, labelling him as a ‘brother’.

"It's so funny. I feel like he's [Allen] a big brother," Ricciardo said. "But he's actually a much younger brother, so he's the little big brother."

Ricciardo added to these sentiments when speaking to Hollywood Reporter later and said: "Josh and I, over the last few years, have definitely become good friends and created a bromance, if you will."

Now, the former F1 driver has taken to Instagram to rejoice in Allen’s success in winning the NFL MVP award for 2024, re-sharing a reel from the Bills to his story.

The tribute from the team, captioned ‘dream come true’, captured the success over the course of Allen’s career and celebrated all the quarterback had achieved.