Mercedes star celebrates huge win with NEW team-mate

Mercedes Formula 1 star George Russell has celebrated a win with his new team-mate on social media.

The British driver will compete alongside Kimi Antonelli at the team in 2025, who was announced as Lewis Hamilton’s replacement following his departure from Mercedes.

Russell hopes to become Mercedes’ team leader in 2025, having already secured three wins with the team and being buoyed by finishing ahead of Hamilton in last year's drivers’ standings.

However, he could face competition from his younger team-mate, who despite having a massive year of learning ahead of him, could prove to be a challenge on certain occasions.

Russell celebrates huge win with partner Carmen Mundt

Prior to the 2025 season, Russell has shared his gruelling training regime on social media where he was joined alongside his girlfriend Carmen Mundt.

However, the pair both took a break from the training needed for the upcoming season, and took to the padel court for a friendly game.

Mundt was revealed as Russell's new team-mate, but their competitive spirit was not dampened as they fought hard for a the victory.

In a video, it showed the couple celebrating their win together, a victory Russell will be hoping to emulate on the track in 2025.

