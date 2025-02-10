Perez tipped for SHOCK F1 comeback in 2026

Sergio Perez's team are preparing for a Formula 1 comeback in 2026, according to recent reports.

Perez is currently taking a sabbatical from the sport following a dismal two seasons with Red Bull in 2023 and 2024, culminating in an eighth-place championship finish last season.

The Mexican racer has not won a race since April 2023, while his supreme team-mate Max Verstappen won 25 in that time using the same machinery.

Verstappen beat Perez in all four seasons that the pair were team-mates, claiming four world championship titles. Perez's performances continued to falter in 2024, failing to claim a podium in the final 19 rounds of the season, which has led to him being replaced by Liam Lawson for 2025.

Sergio Perez has been replaced at Red Bull by Liam Lawson for 2025

Sergio Perez suffered a dismal 2024 season

Where will Perez race next?

The timing of Perez's Red Bull departure at the end of last season meant that there were no other viable options on the grid for a 2025 drive, and the 35-year-old is now facing at least a year out of the sport.

However, a report from Marca has suggested that Perez's team are preparing for a return to the sport in 2026, when two more seats open up on the grid amid new regulation changes.

Late last year, a Cadillac/General Motors-backed entry was accepted by the FIA and Formula One Management (FOM), meaning F1 will have an 11th team on the grid from 2026, with General Motors also producing power units for the team from 2028.

Andretti Global's initial bid was rejected by FOM in early 2024, but this new bid will still feature a huge Andretti influence, with Mario Andretti joining the board of directors.

The 1978 world champion recently proclaimed that the new team will be looking to partner a young American racer with an experienced F1 star.

Now, a report from the above publication has suggested that IndyCar star Colton Herta is the favourite for one of the seats, whilst reporting that Perez's team are pushing for their man to be the favourite for the second seat alongside Herta.

Perez has a wealth of F1 experience, having raced between 2011 and 2024 for multiple teams, including McLaren, Racing Point and Red Bull.