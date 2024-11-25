Hamilton reveals biggest dream as champion discusses RETIREMENT
Lewis Hamilton has revealed his biggest Formula 1 dream before he retires from the sport.
The 39-year-old may be one of the oldest drivers currently racing in F1, but Hamilton has shown no sign of retiring anytime soon.
Ferrari will welcome the seven-time world champion in 2025, where he will go up against Charles Leclerc and look towards earning a record-breaking eighth world title.
Whilst an eighth championship would make Hamilton statistically the most successful F1 driver of all time, the champion has also revealed another dream before he retires.
Lewis Hamilton hopes to race in Africa before F1 retirement
Hamilton has previously called for a grand prix in Africa to join the F1 calendar, and championed this cause once again recently, suggesting he may have some influence on F1's potential future locations.
"One of the cool things is that I feel like I might play a small part in these new races," the Brit told various media sources.
"They asked where you wanted to have a race and I always said Vegas. And then suddenly a few years later we had a race in Vegas.
"I’ve been talking about Africa and we’ve got Rwanda potentially on the map, which is great," he continued.
"So I hope it comes in time, before I’m gone. That’s my biggest dream, to make sure I can race there before I retire."
F1 last raced in Africa in 1993 at the Kyalami circuit for the South African Grand Prix, which was won by four-time world champion Alain Prost.
However, Rwanda has emerged as the most likely nation to host an F1 race, and CEO Stefano Domenicali held a meeting with representatives in September 2024.
The Rwandan capital Kigali will also host the FIA Annual General Assembly and Prize Giving Ceremony this December, and Hamilton himself has previously supported a grand prix in Rwanda.
"Rwanda is one of my favourite places I've been to, actually. I've been doing a lot of work in the background on it, I've spoken to people in Rwanda, I've spoken to people in South Africa," he said in a separate interview recently at the Dutch GP.
"That's a longer project, Rwanda. But it's amazing that they're so keen to be a part of it."
