Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname

One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.

The Red Bull star has endured two difficult weekends in quick succession, but ultimately emerged from his tricky spell with a healthier advantage over nearest rival Lando Norris.

At the Austrian Grand Prix, the pair came into contact in the closing stages, with each driver suffering costly punctures as a result.

Norris was forced to retire the car while his Dutch counterpart recovered to finish P6 at the Red Bull Ring.

The 26-year-old came under some scrutiny for his role in the incident, and was handed a 10-second penalty at the time by the FIA.

His relationship with Norris also came under the microscope, with the duo and their respective teams criticising each other over who was to blame.

Max Verstappen finished P2 at the British Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton got the better of his Red Bull rival at Silverstone

Champion struggles at Silverstone

Last weekend, Verstappen looked a pale imitation of his usual self, struggling for pace in torrid conditions at the British GP before finally getting to grips with his car to finish P2, one spot ahead of Norris.

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag on what was an emotional afternoon at Silverstone.

Speaking before the drama unfolded on the iconic track, Stormzy joined Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle for an exclusive interview.

Lando Norris and Verstappen collided at the Austrian Grand Prix

Brundle brought up the 30-year-old famously name-dropping him in his song 'Angel in the Marble' back in 2023, as the pair covered a number of topics during their light-hearted discussion.

Reflecting on Verstappen's incident with Norris in Spielberg, the Brit Award winner mocked the reigning champion, revealing that he was referred to by a former nickname - first coined in 2021 after tangling with Hamilton - in a group chat.

“It’s funny because, we’ve got a group chat yeah, and the first thing that come in the group chat was ‘Crashstappen'," he said.

“So, just from that, I’ve got half an idea of what would have happened.”

