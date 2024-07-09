Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname
Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname
One of the UK's top rappers and songwriters has put the boot into Formula 1 champion Max Verstappen.
The Red Bull star has endured two difficult weekends in quick succession, but ultimately emerged from his tricky spell with a healthier advantage over nearest rival Lando Norris.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton declared GOAT by F1 rival as Verstappen revelation emerges at Silverstone
READ MORE: F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure
At the Austrian Grand Prix, the pair came into contact in the closing stages, with each driver suffering costly punctures as a result.
Norris was forced to retire the car while his Dutch counterpart recovered to finish P6 at the Red Bull Ring.
The 26-year-old came under some scrutiny for his role in the incident, and was handed a 10-second penalty at the time by the FIA.
His relationship with Norris also came under the microscope, with the duo and their respective teams criticising each other over who was to blame.
Champion struggles at Silverstone
Last weekend, Verstappen looked a pale imitation of his usual self, struggling for pace in torrid conditions at the British GP before finally getting to grips with his car to finish P2, one spot ahead of Norris.
Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton took the chequered flag on what was an emotional afternoon at Silverstone.
Speaking before the drama unfolded on the iconic track, Stormzy joined Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle for an exclusive interview.
READ MORE: Hamilton IN TEARS after incredible win - Top three verdict
Brundle brought up the 30-year-old famously name-dropping him in his song 'Angel in the Marble' back in 2023, as the pair covered a number of topics during their light-hearted discussion.
Reflecting on Verstappen's incident with Norris in Spielberg, the Brit Award winner mocked the reigning champion, revealing that he was referred to by a former nickname - first coined in 2021 after tangling with Hamilton - in a group chat.
“It’s funny because, we’ve got a group chat yeah, and the first thing that come in the group chat was ‘Crashstappen'," he said.
“So, just from that, I’ve got half an idea of what would have happened.”
READ MORE: Wolff hails ‘fairytale’ Hamilton VICTORY at British Grand Prix
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Ricciardo opens 'store' in RETIREMENT plans hint
- 58 minutes ago
Stormzy MOCKS Verstappen with insulting nickname
- 1 hour ago
Hamilton sees ANOTHER record broken on historic Silverstone day
- 2 hours ago
F1 rivals sign design LEGEND following shock departure
- 3 hours ago
Horner confirms replacement driver tests amid Perez AXE pressure
- Today 17:59
Hamilton reveals deep HURT following Silverstone victory
- Today 16:59
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP BAHRAIN
29 Feb - 2 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP SAUDI ARABIA
7 - 9 Mar
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
- GP HUNGARY 19 - 21 Jul
- GP BELGIUM 26 - 28 Jul
- GP NETHERLANDS 23 - 25 Aug
- GP ITALY 30 Aug - 1 Sep