Sky Sports F1 pundit NAME-DROPPED in Stormzy’s new song

Sky Sports F1 pundit Martin Brundle has been referenced in rapper Stormzy’s most recent single ‘Angel In The Marble’.

Brundle is renowned for his iconic and often chaotic 'grid-walks', engaging in unscripted interviews with various individuals on the grid in the moments leading up to the grand prix.

However, his on-screen moments have now gained new recognition outside the world of Formula 1, after being mentioned in Stormzy’s latest song.

“Yeah, I grew up in the jungle, on the grid with Martin Brundle” is sang by Stormzy in his song ‘Angel In The Marble’.

Iconic grid-walks

Brundle fearlessly engages in interviewing F1 personnel, celebrities, as well as members of the public, even if it means putting himself in uncomfortable situations.

However, Stormzy, who is becoming a common face on the F1 grid, is always keen to chat to Brundle after their first interaction at the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Stormzy is fully immersing himself into the world of F1, even mentioning tyre manufacturer Pirelli and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton in his new single.

“I skrrt through it like I’m Sir Lewis” was also sang by the British rapper.

Stormzy and Hamilton’s connection is evident, with the Mercedes driver even making a surprise appearance in his ‘LONGEVITY’ music video.

Brundle’s response to the name-drop when they next meet on the F1 grid will be a highly-anticipated moment.

