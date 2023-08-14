Schumacher named as MAIN contender to replace struggling F1 driver

Anna Malyon

Mick Schumacher has been named as the ‘obvious contender’ for replacing Williams driver Logan Sargeant if there is no marked improvement in his performances.

Williams currently hold seventh place in the Formula 1 constructors’ table with driver Alex Albon accounting for all 11 points being secured this season.

Rookie Sargeant’s introduction into F1 has been marred by very few highlights having failed to score points in his debut season thus far and struggling to match the performances of his team-mate.

Potential Change

Sargeant’s unfortunate start of the season has caused speculation about where his future lies, with F1 correspondent Lawrence Barretto saying he needs to “up his game” to retain the Williams seat.

“Rookie Logan Sargeant has had a solid but unspectacular start to life in Formula 1, and knows he needs to up his game to stick around for another season,” Barretto wrote in an article for Formula 1.

"Williams have thrown their collective arm around the American’s shoulders and tried to keep the pressure off him in a bid to help him find a rhythm. They are backing him to succeed and earn a second campaign in blue – but he needs to not only find consistency but also close the gap to Albon, particularly in qualifying, and get himself on the scoreboard.”

Logan Sargeant has suffered three retirements in the 2023 Formula 1 season

Barretto indicates that Schumacher is the clear candidate to replace the American driver at Williams.

“If he doesn’t, his seat is under threat. Mick Schumacher would be an obvious contender, having briefly had talks with the team last year and having kept his hand in through his Mercedes reserve role, where he has earned public praise for his efforts from [Lewis] Hamilton and [George] Russell.”

Earlier in the season, there was speculation of a mid-season swap with Schumacher replacing Sargeant; however, Williams chose to support their drivers development and provide him with the opportunity to improve his performances.

Schumacher currently holds the position of Mercedes’ reserve driver, also recently testing for the team. He is also an active presence in the garage during grand prix weekends.

With the strong partnership and shared engine between Williams and Mercedes, the possibility of Schumacher taking over Sargeant's seat for the 2024 F1 season is certainly credible if the current conditions persist.

