'Train crash' - F1 fans SLAM Brundle's alternative grid walk after Sky Sports pundit DITCHES usual format

Formula 1 fans could not hide their second-hand embarrassment for Martin Brundle, after the Sky Sports presenter took part in an 'alternative' grid walk where he spoke to fans ahead of the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Brundle's grid walk has become essential viewing over the course of a race weekend, but not always for its cutting insight and technical analysis.

Rather, fans are left on tenterhooks as Brundle charges up and down the grid looking to chat to any famous person he can find. Yet you're never quite sure if he knows who they are – or if the interviewee knows anything about F1.

So in a bid to freshen things up, Brundle joined the fans at the Belgian Grand Prix, speaking to them instead.

Unfortunately, it did not go according to plan. The Sky Sports presenter was seen wondering up and down the concourse asking 'Does anyone speak English,' in what was a toe-curling 10-minutes of television.

And it did not take long for fans to make their thoughts clear on the awkward interactions, as they took to social media to share their views on Brundle's 'fanwalk'.

Jeez, that Martin Brundle fan chat was a train crash. Must be a slow news day too when they're astounded that that 2 brothers he spoke to support different drivers. 🤦‍♂️ #SpaFrancorchamps #F1 — Will Newman-Graves (@billygraveslfc) July 30, 2023

Maybe it would be best to make sure the crowd speaks English before sending Martin Brundle out there? #SkyF1 — Shelly (@shellytavor) July 30, 2023

Watching Martin Brundle doing his grid walks is excruciating 🙈 — Tom Anderson (@TomAnderson1955) July 30, 2023

Martin Brundle making the pre-race program hard to watch every weekend without fail #F1 #SkyF1 pic.twitter.com/4n3sb3ietD — Steven (@payney992) July 30, 2023

martin brundle being sent out to do history's most embarrassing tv segments as penance for his many sins — scuderia antifa tauri (@saboyland) July 30, 2023

That Martin Brundle segment was so awkward. Why did they do that? 🫣 #f1 #SkyF1 #BelgianGP — Carmel (@Carmel_g19) July 30, 2023

That Martin Brundle #FanWalk was peak chaos 😂



“I do not know what you are saying”



“I’m not sure I know either” — Daniel Pascoe (@iamdanielpascoe) July 30, 2023

