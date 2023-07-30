close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX
'Train crash' - F1 fans SLAM Brundle's alternative grid walk after Sky Sports pundit DITCHES usual format

'Train crash' - F1 fans SLAM Brundle's alternative grid walk after Sky Sports pundit DITCHES usual format

F1 News

'Train crash' - F1 fans SLAM Brundle's alternative grid walk after Sky Sports pundit DITCHES usual format

'Train crash' - F1 fans SLAM Brundle's alternative grid walk after Sky Sports pundit DITCHES usual format

Formula 1 fans could not hide their second-hand embarrassment for Martin Brundle, after the Sky Sports presenter took part in an 'alternative' grid walk where he spoke to fans ahead of the start of the Belgian Grand Prix.

Brundle's grid walk has become essential viewing over the course of a race weekend, but not always for its cutting insight and technical analysis.

Rather, fans are left on tenterhooks as Brundle charges up and down the grid looking to chat to any famous person he can find. Yet you're never quite sure if he knows who they are – or if the interviewee knows anything about F1.

READ MORE: F1 drivers' penalty points: Who is close to a ban?

So in a bid to freshen things up, Brundle joined the fans at the Belgian Grand Prix, speaking to them instead.

Unfortunately, it did not go according to plan. The Sky Sports presenter was seen wondering up and down the concourse asking 'Does anyone speak English,' in what was a toe-curling 10-minutes of television.

And it did not take long for fans to make their thoughts clear on the awkward interactions, as they took to social media to share their views on Brundle's 'fanwalk'.

READ MORE: Best F1 TV commentators and presenters: GPFans Broadcaster Power Rankings

Related news

More news

Most read

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x