Hollywood star reveals RARE Hamilton role in Brad Pitt F1 movie
One of the stars of the upcoming Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt has outlined the role that Mercedes star Lewis Hamilton has played in the film's production.
The film, the title of which was recently revealed to be F1, is set to see Pitt play fictional former driver Sonny Hayes, who is lured back into the sport to drive for an 11th team on the grid, APX GP.
The trailer for the movie was teased ahead of the British Grand Prix on Sunday, and showcased footage that had been filmed at several circuits on the F1 calendar, including Silverstone, Spa and Monza.
Adding a further element of reality, Hamilton has a production role in the movie, alongside Pitt, Jerry Bruckheimer and director Joseph Kosinski.
What is Lewis Hamilton's role in the F1 movie?
Starring alongside Pitt in the Hollywood flick is London-born actor Damson Idris. Idris is set to play the role of Joshua Pearce in the film - Pitt's rookie team-mate at APX GP.
In an interview previewing the movie, Idris outlined how Hamilton has added authenticity to the movie, describing his role as a 'rarity'.
"Well there's no better person to teach you about Formula 1 than Lewis Hamilton," Idris explained to IWC Schaffhausen.
"So, Lewis comes in and he essentially calls BS - he lets us know that 'hey, that wouldn't happen', which is a rarity in this art form.
"Like I said, it's a fictional story, so to have someone who lives, breathes and sleeps Formula 1, we're in no better hands."
When will Brad Pitt's F1 film be released?
The F1 movie starring Brad Pitt will be released internationally on June 25, 2025, whilst in North America, it will be released two days later on June 27, 2025.

