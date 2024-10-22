Hamilton TEAM ORDERS revealed after race wins claim

A Formula 1 world champion has opened up on the key role team orders played involving Lewis Hamilton that could have cost him major victories.

Jenson Button's comments come in the wake of Sunday's thrilling United States Grand Prix, where Charles Leclerc eased to victory ahead of Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz, with the surprise result delivering the team's first one-two in the States since 2006.

Max Verstappen pipped title rival Lando Norris to the podium, but only after the McLaren star was hit with a controversial five-second penalty following an incident between the pair in the closing stages.

That result - coupled with Verstappen's sprint win on Saturday - ensured the Dutchman exited Texas with his championship lead extended to 57 points.

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris are embroiled in a fierce title battle

There have been rumours of tension between Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri

McLaren making their own problems

It was a frustrating end to the day for Norris who, with just five races remaining, is running out of time to overhaul the three-time champion.

His team-mate Oscar Piastri also found himself a long way off the leaders, finishing in fifth spot ahead of George Russell and Sergio Perez.

That was enough to maintain McLaren's comfortable advantage at the top of the constructors' standings having replaced Red Bull at the summit earlier this month.

But despite closing in on a first constructors' title since 1998, things have been far from rosy behind the scenes at the British outfit, with rumours of tension brewing between their young driving duo as a result of issues relating to team orders.

With team boss Zak Brown refusing to declare who his number one driver is throughout the campaign, they have come in for some criticism for failing to prioritise Norris as he chases a maiden championship, with Piastri's victory at the Hungarian GP sparking much of the debate.

Jenson Button partnered Lewis Hamilton at McLaren for three seasons

Speaking after Sunday's showpiece in Texas, Sky Sports pundit Martin Brundle stated that team orders have done irreversible damage to McLaren, before asking 2009 world champion Button to discuss his experiences when at the team.

Button partnered Hamilton from 2010-12, and admitted that a lack of team orders may have hindered their chances to add more silverware to their collection.

"We didn’t have team orders," he revealed. "I think once we had team orders for one race and that was it.

"We probably would have won a world championship though if we weren’t taking wins off each other.

"One year we won six races, three each - one of us might have the world championship if the other one wasn’t winning but you can’t start at the start of the year going: 'You’re the A driver, you’re the B driver'. It just doesn’t work.

"It’s a really tricky one but the most important thing for these guys is communication, understanding before they go into the race what the deal is, that’s the most important thing."

