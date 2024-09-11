McLaren F1 stars give each other SILENT TREATMENT amid team tension
McLaren F1 stars give each other SILENT TREATMENT amid team tension
A Formula 1 pundit has recalled his experience of witnessing a tense moment between McLaren's two star drivers.
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both enjoyed fine campaigns in 2024, with their form over recent months bringing their team to within eight points of Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings.
F1 HEADLINES: Alonso drops Newey BOMBSHELL as Azerbaijan GP warning issued
READ MORE: Newey's 'NASTY HABIT' revealed by F1 legend
And a positive result at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix could see the British outfit surge into the lead with just seven races remaining.
Norris, meanwhile, is firmly in the hunt for a maiden drivers' title, having emerged as a surprise contender to Max Verstappen this year.
62 points separate the pair heading into Baku, where Norris will hope to narrow the gap further and extend Verstappen's run of races without a victory to eight.
Norris and Piastri's silent treatment
Despite things appearing positive at McLaren, there have been reports of ongoing tension between the team's star drivers behind the scenes.
Last weekend's race in Monza - where Charles Leclerc secured a stunning victory - saw the pair battle it out for position in the closing stages, with Piastri ultimately getting the better of his team-mate to finish second on the podium.
Speaking after the race, Norris shared his frustration with the result having started on pole, and criticised his colleague for attempting - and pulling off - a risky overtake on the opening lap which dented his chances of getting the win.
Now, F1 pundit Tom Clarkson has revealed there was a lack of communication between the duo in the press room following the race, adding to the speculation that there is trouble brewing behind the scenes.
WATCH: Former world champion warns Russell of potential replacement
Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, he said: “I’m reminded of the post-race press conference in Monza.
"Charles Leclerc - understandably - wouldn’t stop talking in the TV pen, and the two McLaren drivers arrived in the press room with me early.
“Lando was there for 20 minutes, Oscar was there for 10 minutes, and when they were together in the room, I don’t remember them saying a single word to each other.
“I’m not saying it was awkward, because they weren’t sat right next to each other, but they did just there and not communicate with each other at all.”
READ MORE: Major Ricciardo replacement announcement 'expected' BEFORE Azerbaijan GP
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
McLaren F1 stars give each other SILENT TREATMENT amid team tension
- 15 minutes ago
Ricciardo responds to 'unreasonable pressure' at Red Bull
- 1 hour ago
Adrian Newey's wife hits back at Hamilton 'DISRESPECT'
- 2 hours ago
Star driver REPLACED by team in brutal mid-season switch
- 3 hours ago
FIA issue official F1 statement as MULTIPLE breaches confirmed
- Today 18:38
Aston Martin in race against time to fix MAJOR issue ahead of Newey arrival
- Today 17:49
F1 Race Calendar 2024
-
GP AUSTRALIA
22 - 24 Mar
Carlos Sainz
-
GP JAPAN
5 - 7 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP CHINA
19 - 21 Apr
Max Verstappen
-
GP USA
3 - 5 May
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
17 - 19 May
Max Verstappen
-
GP MONACO
24 - 26 May
Charles Leclerc
-
GP CANADA
7 - 9 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP SPAIN
21 - 23 Jun
Max Verstappen
-
GP AUSTRIA
28 - 30 Jun
George Russell
-
GP GREAT BRITAIN
5 - 7 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP HUNGARY
19 - 21 Jul
Oscar Piastri
-
GP BELGIUM
26 - 28 Jul
Lewis Hamilton
-
GP NETHERLANDS
23 - 25 Aug
Lando Norris
-
GP ITALY
30 Aug - 1 Sep
Charles Leclerc
- GP AZERBAIJAN 13 - 15 Sep
- GP SINGAPORE 20 - 22 Sep
- GP USA 18 - 20 Oct
- GP MEXICO 25 - 27 Oct
- GP BRAZIL 1 - 3 Nov