McLaren F1 stars give each other SILENT TREATMENT amid team tension

A Formula 1 pundit has recalled his experience of witnessing a tense moment between McLaren's two star drivers.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have both enjoyed fine campaigns in 2024, with their form over recent months bringing their team to within eight points of Red Bull at the top of the constructors' standings.

And a positive result at this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix could see the British outfit surge into the lead with just seven races remaining.

Norris, meanwhile, is firmly in the hunt for a maiden drivers' title, having emerged as a surprise contender to Max Verstappen this year.

62 points separate the pair heading into Baku, where Norris will hope to narrow the gap further and extend Verstappen's run of races without a victory to eight.

Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri have been regular fixtures on the podium

Norris is battling it out with Max Verstappen for the drivers' title

Norris and Piastri's silent treatment

Despite things appearing positive at McLaren, there have been reports of ongoing tension between the team's star drivers behind the scenes.

Last weekend's race in Monza - where Charles Leclerc secured a stunning victory - saw the pair battle it out for position in the closing stages, with Piastri ultimately getting the better of his team-mate to finish second on the podium.

Speaking after the race, Norris shared his frustration with the result having started on pole, and criticised his colleague for attempting - and pulling off - a risky overtake on the opening lap which dented his chances of getting the win.

Now, F1 pundit Tom Clarkson has revealed there was a lack of communication between the duo in the press room following the race, adding to the speculation that there is trouble brewing behind the scenes.

The McLaren pair finished behind Charles Leclerc in Monza

Speaking on the F1 Nation Podcast, he said: “I’m reminded of the post-race press conference in Monza.

"Charles Leclerc - understandably - wouldn’t stop talking in the TV pen, and the two McLaren drivers arrived in the press room with me early.

“Lando was there for 20 minutes, Oscar was there for 10 minutes, and when they were together in the room, I don’t remember them saying a single word to each other.

“I’m not saying it was awkward, because they weren’t sat right next to each other, but they did just there and not communicate with each other at all.”

Related