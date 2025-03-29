Lewis Hamilton on the move as F1 legend splashes out on new house in Italy

The details behind Lewis Hamilton’s new Italian home have been revealed after the Formula 1 legend decided to settle in Milan.

Hamilton has already secured his first victory with Ferrari during the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix last weekend, and to cement his status as part of the Ferrari family, the 40-year-old has completed a move to Italy.

According to a report from Italian publication Corriere della Serra, Hamilton has settled in the Porta Nuova district in Milan, the area around Piazza Gae Aulenti and Porta Garibaldi station, which has undergone a huge transformation in the city.

The prices reflect the affluence of the area, where properties cost an average of €1.48 million, and Hamilton reportedly considered properties between Modena and Bologna before settling on Milan.

What is Porta Nuova? Lewis Hamilton's Italian home

Porta Nuova is one of the main business districts of Milan, a project that was born in 1997, and contains Italy’s tallest skyscraper, the Unicredit Tower, alongside a Neoclassical gate built in 1810 which the district takes its name from.

Milan is the latest in a long list of luxurious locations to house Hamilton, who purchased a property near Lake Geneva in Switzerland in 2007, and a Monaco property in 2012 where he often resides when not competing in F1.

Hamilton also reportedly owns a ranch in Aspen, Colorado, with the champion known to be fond of winter sports after taking to the slopes during F1's most recent winter break.

What is Lewis Hamilton’s net worth?

According to The Sunday Times, at the end of 2024, Hamilton’s net worth was £350m, making him the ninth wealthiest individual on their Rich List 40 under 40. At the time the list was published, Hamilton was 39 years old.

