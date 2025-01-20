Hamilton shows off INSANE skill in newly released video
Hamilton shows off INSANE skill in newly released video
New Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has shown off some insane skills in a newly released video.
Hamilton has joined the Italian team for the 2025 season and beyond, putting his faith in the iconic outfit to deliver him a record-breaking eighth world championship.
READ MORE: Hamilton admits plans for future Mercedes return
The move shocked the F1 world when it was announced ahead of the 2024 season, but now, Hamilton's debut in red is said to be just days away.
Hamilton's official race debut will of course come at a later date, with the season opener in Melbourne set to take place over the weekend of March 14-16.
READ MORE: Red Bull star WRECKS car after shocking mid-race flip
Lewis Hamilton stuns in red
Ahead of his first outing for his new team, Hamilton is making the most of the F1 off-season.
We know that the seven-time champion recently spent some time in New York City with friends, but it turns out he has also been seeking a thrill on the slopes.
In epic footage released on his Instagram page, Hamilton can be seen snowboarding, using a handheld camera to capture some incredible footage.
Hamilton and company can be seen on a huge mountain, showing off real skill as they produce stunts and make their descent.
Of course, with his Ferrari move in mind, Hamilton just had to hit the slopes in red, with the F1 legend kitted out in a thick red coat and trousers.
That, along with a cryptic profile picture change to one of himself in a red helmet in his karting days would suggest the F1 champion is very excited about his recent switch.
READ MORE: Tough Ricciardo admission emerges after F1 FAILURE
READ MORE: Schumacher RETURN announced after major F1 news emerges
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Hamilton shows off INSANE skill in newly released video
- 49 minutes ago
Mercedes chief offers $450 MILLION Cadillac F1 verdict
- 1 uur geleden
Red Bull chief reveals major line up REGRET
- 2 uur geleden
F1 champion calls for RULE CHANGE to stop Verstappen
- Yesterday 20:00
Williams make exciting Miami Grand Prix announcement
- Yesterday 18:00
Schumacher TEAM ORDERS revealed as ex-Ferrari star opens up
- Yesterday 16:00