Hamilton shows off INSANE skill in newly released video

New Ferrari star Lewis Hamilton has shown off some insane skills in a newly released video.

Hamilton has joined the Italian team for the 2025 season and beyond, putting his faith in the iconic outfit to deliver him a record-breaking eighth world championship.

The move shocked the F1 world when it was announced ahead of the 2024 season, but now, Hamilton's debut in red is said to be just days away.

Hamilton's official race debut will of course come at a later date, with the season opener in Melbourne set to take place over the weekend of March 14-16.

Lewis Hamilton has left Mercedes after 12 seasons together

Lewis Hamilton will soon make his first Ferrari F1 appearance

Lewis Hamilton stuns in red

Ahead of his first outing for his new team, Hamilton is making the most of the F1 off-season.

We know that the seven-time champion recently spent some time in New York City with friends, but it turns out he has also been seeking a thrill on the slopes.

In epic footage released on his Instagram page, Hamilton can be seen snowboarding, using a handheld camera to capture some incredible footage.

Hamilton and company can be seen on a huge mountain, showing off real skill as they produce stunts and make their descent.

Of course, with his Ferrari move in mind, Hamilton just had to hit the slopes in red, with the F1 legend kitted out in a thick red coat and trousers.

That, along with a cryptic profile picture change to one of himself in a red helmet in his karting days would suggest the F1 champion is very excited about his recent switch.

