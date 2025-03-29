F1 legend suffers broken bone in motorbike crash

Formula 1 legend David Coulthard has revealed he has suffered a broken bone after a recent motorbike accident.

The Red Bull ambassador, pundit and ex-F1 driver revealed in a discussion with former team-mate Mark Webber that he is now on the mend after the incident, which occurred on two wheels instead of the four on which Coulthard became famous for racing.

The 54-year-old spoke on the details of his recent accident in the latest episode of his Formula For Success podcast, which he previously co-hosted with the late Eddie Jordan.

David Coulthard shares motorbike accident details

For the first new episode since Jordan’s untimely death, Coulthard was joined by his former Red Bull team-mate Webber.

Jordan, who ran what many would consider the last great independent F1 team, passed away earlier this month after putting up a brave battle against prostate cancer.

The sad news of the death of Coulthard's self-confessed podcasting partner in crime came ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix weekend, where Coulthard was set to undertake punditry duties.

Now, Coulthard has shared how, just minutes after hearing of the news of Jordan's untimely passing, he wound up with a broken collarbone on a trip organised by Webber.

"We were together when we got the news [of Jordan’s passing] in between Melbourne and Shanghai, you organised an epic motorbike tour in New Zealand," he said, speaking to Webber on the FFS podcast.

Discussing his injury, the F1 legend added: "I am sitting here, recently plated, having broken my collarbone, which as you know, happened about thirty minutes or so after we got the news of Eddie’s passing.

"Lying in the field waiting to work out what I’m going to do with this newly broken bone, we were joking that this was either EJ looking out for me and making sure I fell on my shoulder rather than my neck, or, just giving me a little push to leave me with a lasting memory of the man."

