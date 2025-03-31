Jos Verstappen has supported Liam Lawson after Red Bull decided to axe the star in favour of Yuki Tsunoda for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Red Bull’s decision comes after a difficult start to the year for Lawson, who failed to score a single point in Australia and China or make it out of Q1 in qualifying.

Lawson will return to Racing Bulls for the Japanese GP onwards, but despite the tough demotion he has received support from his former team-mate Max Verstappen and his father Jos.

Helmut Marko revealed in an interview with De Telegraaf that Verstappen Jr was ‘not happy’ with Lawson being swapped out after only two races, and Jos Verstappen has since taken to social media to support the Kiwi racer.

In a ‘welcome back’ post dedicated to Lawson on Racing Bulls’ Instagram, Verstappen Sr wrote in the comments: “I really hope you go and do a fantastic job. He deserves to be in F1.”

Time will only tell if Tsunoda can handle the temperamental RB21 better than his predecessors, but Verstappen Jr does not seem hopeful and even suggested the Racing Bulls car was easier to drive.

“Our car is extremely tough. I think if you put Liam in the Racing Bulls car, he will go faster. I really think so. That car is easier to drive than ours,” he said to De Telegraaf after the Chinese Grand Prix and prior to Lawson’s demotion.

Nevertheless, Verstappen remains second in the drivers’ standings after securing a P2 finish in Melbourne and fourth in Shanghai, despite Red Bull’s obvious pace deficit.

Verstappen’s new team-mate Tsunoda enters his home race following an exceptional run of form in the past year, including a strong start to the 2025 season with consecutive Q3 appearances.

