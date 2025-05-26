F1 Monaco Grand Prix 2025 results: Final classification with penalties applied
Following some late investigations from FIA stewards, results have now been confirmed for Sunday's Monaco Grand Prix.
The race was won by Lando Norris who claimed victory on the final lap after Max Verstappen was forced to make a second pit-stop under mandatory rules in the very last moments of the race.
The new one-off rule aimed to try and spice up the action at the Monaco Grand Prix proved to be an underwhelming disappointment, with drivers, teams, pundits and many fans voicing their negative reaction to the mandatory second pit-stop.
That didn't mean the stewards didn't have work to do after the chequered flag following incidents involving Ollie Bearman before the race in the pit-lane, while there was a controversial collision between Pierre Gasly's Alpine and Yuki Tsunoda's Red Bull.
The race was also noteworthy for Fernando Alonso's engine failure on the way to retirement as well as a curious lack of pace for Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton.
Here though is the final classification for the Monaco Grand Prix, confirmed by the FIA.
2025 Monaco Grand Prix - Final classification
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|Gap
|1
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|1:40.33.843
|2
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|+3.131s
|3
|Oscar Piastri
|McLaren
|+3.658s
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+20.572s
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|+51.387s
|6
|Isack Hadjar
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|7
|Esteban Ocon
|Haas
|+1 lap
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|+1 lap
|9
|Alex Albon
|Williams
|+2 laps
|10
|Carlos Sainz
|Williams
|+2 laps
|11
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|+2 laps
|12
|Ollie Bearman
|Haas
|+2 laps
|13
|Franco Colapinto
|Alpine
|+2 laps
|14
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|Sauber
|+2 laps
|15
|Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+2 laps
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Sauber
|+2 laps
|17
|Yuki Tsunoda
|Red Bull
|+2 laps
|18
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|+3 laps
|DNF
|Fernando Alonso
|Aston Martin
|36 laps
|DNF
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
|7 laps
Fastest Lap
Lando Norris - 1:13.221 on lap 78
2025 rule change removes fastest lap point
Although the official FIA classification still lists the fastest lap, a rule change for the 2025 season means the extra point for the achievement has been abolished.
Drivers were previously able to pick up an extra championship point if they managed to finish in the top 10 and achieve the fastest lap, a rule which stood in place since 2019.
However, it often led to some drivers abandoning their races to pit and fit a set of new tyres for the closing stages of the race in order to claim the fastest lap or stop a rival from winning the extra point.
The most famous example of this came during Daniel Ricciardo's final F1 race last season, when the Australian finished last but claimed the fastest lap on the final lap of the Singapore GP, taking the extra point away from Lando Norris and helping Max Verstappen's 2024 title bid.
