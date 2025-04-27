Lewis Hamilton ranked BOTTOM of F1 drivers

Ferrari Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton has been slapped with an unwanted label after a rocky start to his debut season with the Maranello-based outfit.

After switching from Mercedes, his home for 12 seasons and the team with which he won six of his seven drivers' titles, Hamilton has struggled to adapt to racing in red.

The 40-year-old saw brief success with Ferrari by winning the sprint race at the Chinese Grand Prix weekend back in March but has failed to finish higher than P5 in a main event this year.

Even when the seven-time champion appeared at his lowest with the Silver Arrows, he managed to break the shocking 945-day winless streak, resetting the clocks with one final home win at Silverstone with Mercedes last July.

Ferrari handed double disappointment as BOTH drivers 'underperform'

In a new study by time2play, Hamilton was ranked bottom of F1 drivers in terms of performance and value based on total points, podiums and races over the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The study also took into account a driver's average annual salary to determine an overall underperformance or overperformance score, with Hamilton topping the list of underperforming stars.

Although the seven-time champion did not compete for Ferrari in 2023 or 2024, his status as the most underperforming F1 star only adds another unwanted label to his previously well-respected name, as concerns grow over Hamilton embarrassing Ferrari if his woes persist.

One driver who did represent Ferrari across the two seasons in question however was Charles Leclerc, Hamilton's 2025 team-mate.

However, the Scuderia now face double disappointment as both their current drivers made it to the list of underperforming stars, with Leclerc coming in two places behind Hamilton as the third most underperforming driver in the study.

The data showed Hamilton averaging the highest underperformance score, totalling 4.2 pts, followed by former team-mate Valtteri Bottas with 2.7 and current partner Leclerc who scored 2.0.

What is perhaps more worrying is that the Ferrari duo are the only drivers on the list who still possess full-time seats in the pinnacle of motorsport, with the top five rounding out with Kevin Magnussen on a score of 0.9 and Nyck De Vries with 0.68, who only lasted 11 races in 2023.

As a signifier for the future, McLaren star Oscar Piastri was named the F1 driver who overperformed the most, averaging more than 194 points and 10 podium finishes across the last two seasons.

The Aussie racer has gone from strength to strength in 2025 and now leads the 2025 drivers' championship ahead of team-mate Lando Norris and reigning champion Max Verstappen.

