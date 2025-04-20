There is 'embarrassment' growing inside Ferrari surrounding Lewis Hamilton's early season form, according to a report in Italian media.

Hamilton replaced Carlos Sainz at Ferrari back in January, but pre-season excitement around the seven-time world champion's iconic switch has now been replaced by frustration from the Brit at his own performances.

The 40-year-old has failed to get onto the podium in any of his first few main races with the Maranello outfit, and has relied on a sprint race victory to give his points tally a respectable look.

What's more, Hamilton has appeared to be a way behind the pace of new team-mate Charles Leclerc, with the Brit behind him in the drivers' standings and having only beaten Leclerc once across five grand prix qualifying sessions.

Now, Corriere della Serra have reported that there is 'embarrassment inside and outside Maranello' at Hamilton's inability to be able to get to grips with his new SF-25 car.

While Hamilton has repeatedly suggested that it will take time to get used to a variety of different aspects to the Ferrari car having spent the previous 12 seasons with Mercedes, the above publication pointed out how much less experienced rookies Kimi Antonelli and Ollie Bearman have fit in seamlessly with their new teams.

Hamilton's Mercedes replacement Antonelli sits above him in the standings, while young Brit Bearman has scored six points with the struggling Haas team.

Hamilton's Ferrari struggles

The signing of the most successful driver in the history of the sport in terms of race victories and podiums was supposed to propel Ferrari to their first world championship title of any kind since 2008.

Ferrari replaced Sainz, who had been doing a consistent job for the team, in order to try and make them more of a threat to the likes of Red Bull and McLaren.

However, Hamilton has an average qualifying position of 7.4 so far in 2025, and in a season where overtakes have been hard to come by, that has resulted in some average main race results too.

The seven-time world champion sits down in seventh in the drivers' championship, just months after achieving his worst ever finish of seventh in the 2024 championship during his final season with Mercedes.

