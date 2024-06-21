F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
F1 Practice Today: Spanish Grand Prix 2024 start times, schedule and TV
The Spanish Grand Prix starts today (Friday, June 21), and we have all the details you need for practice sessions, including start times and TV details.
After finishing a disappointing sixth in a race that saw Charles Leclerc finally claim a long-awaited victory in front of his home crowd in Monaco, Red Bull's Max Verstappen was able to snatch a victory from the jaws of pole-sitter George Russell in Canada, after both drivers shared the exact lap time of 1:12.000 seconds in the final qualifying run (Q3).
The Dutchman delivered a masterful performance to secure his 60th career win and extend his grip on the championship lead with 194 points after nine rounds.
Now heading into the 10th round of the 2024 season in Spain, the energy drink giants aim to widen their gap at the top of both championships. Meanwhile, their closest rivals, Ferrari, are hungry to bounce back after a disastrous Canadian GP where both Leclerc and his team-mate Carlos Sainz retired from the race.
F1 Practice times - Spanish Grand Prix
The action starts today with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST), followed by FP2 at 5pm. Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm.
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Spanish Grand Prix FP1 - Friday, June 21, 2024
Local time (CEST): 1:30pm Friday
UK time: 12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday
United States (CDT): 6:30am Friday
United States (PDT): 4:30am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 9:30pm Friday
South Africa: 1:30pm Friday
Spanish Grand Prix FP2 - Friday, June 21, 2024
Local time (CEST): 5pm Friday
UK time: 4pm Friday
United States (EDT) 11am Friday
United States (CDT): 10am Friday
United States (PDT): 8am Friday
Australia (Melbourne): 1am Saturday
South Africa: 5pm Friday
Spanish Grand Prix FP3 - Saturday, June 22, 2024
Local time (CEST): 12:30pm Saturday
UK time: 11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT): 5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT): 3:30am Saturday
Australia (Melbourne): 8:30pm Saturday
South Africa: 12:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Spanish Grand Prix live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
United Kingdom: Sky Sports
United States: ESPN, ESPN Deportes
Spain: DAZN F1
Canada: RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
France: Canal+
Australia: Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
Netherlands: Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
Italy: Sky Italia
Germany: Sky Deutschland
Belgium: RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
Japan: Fuji TV, DAZN
Mexico: Fox Sports Mexico
Singapore: beIN SPORTS
Hungary: M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
China: CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
Brazil: Bandeirantes, Bandsports
Austria: Servus TV, ORF
Middle East & Turkey: beIN SPORTS
Africa: SuperSport
Latin America: ESPN
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
