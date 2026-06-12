Why Williams F1 team were absent in Barcelona
Why Williams F1 team were absent in Barcelona
Williams have hit some stumbling blocks with their F1 2026 project
Williams F1 and team principal James Vowles had lofty ambitions for the sport’s new regulations era, but heading into this weekend's Barcelona Grand Prix, it is clear that reality has not matched those expectations
When four-time grand prix winner Carlos Sainz was displaced at Ferrari, pretty much every other team on the grid made moves to snap up the Spaniard.
But it was Vowles who convinced him to sign after sharing his dream of returning Williams to their championship-winning glory, so what went wrong to leave the Grove-based outfit sat down in eighth in the championship after six rounds?
To answer that we must go back to before the 2026 campaign had even begun when Williams announced their decision to pull out of the Barcelona shakedown.
F1 HEADLINES: Hamilton replacement confirmed, questions raised for Ferrari chief Vasseur
Why did Williams not take part in pre-season Barcelona shakedown?
With such a monumental overhaul of both the chassis and power unit regulations coming into play for 2026, all the teams and drivers were given triple the amount of pre-season testing they are usually allowed.
Instead of just three days in there was a five-day event held behind closed doors at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya between January 26 and January 30, 2026. Teams were only permitted to run for a maximum of three of those days with the extended official six-day pre-season testing then taking place in Bahrain the following month.
But Williams made it to a grand total of zero of those days in Barcelona following rumours their car had failed to pass a compulsory crash test prior to the event.
They never addressed these rumours but a team statement released earlier this year prior to the shakedown read: "Atlassian Williams F1 Team has taken the decision not to participate in next week’s shakedown test in Barcelona following delays in the FW48 programme as we continue to push for maximum car performance.
"The team will instead conduct a series of tests including a VTT programme next week with the 2026 car to prepare for the first official test in Bahrain and the first race of the season in Melbourne.
"We are looking forward to getting on track in the coming weeks and want to thank all our fans for your continued support – there is a lot to look forward to together in 2026."
Vowles takes responsibility for F1 2026 mistakes
In the months that have followed, Williams and their driver duo of Sainz and Alex Albon have managed to break through the pack on occasion, picking up double points for the first time this year in Miami.
Ahead of the Miami race weekend, Vowles admitted Williams' preparation for the FW48 had gone badly, telling the media they had suffered 'a really messy winter', something he reaffirmed in Monaco last time out that he would never allow again.
But they still have a long way to go and ironically, Sainz's maiden season with the squad was much more impressive than his sophomore campaign thanks to his two podium appearances he picked up in 2025.
Speaking in the principality last weekend, even Sainz himself couldn't quite recall the promises Vowles had made to him regarding Williams' competitive improvements.
The 31-year-old's contract with the team is set to expire at the end of this season unless he signs an extension, something he seemed interested in when telling media in Monaco that his priorities continued to lie with Williams.
“I know I obviously need to take a decision this year about my future but at the same time, I made it very clear to Williams and to my management team that my priority is to make this project work," said Sainz prior to his DNF in the principality.
Williams will make their 2026 debut on the Barcelona circuit this weekend.
What time is the 2026 F1 Barcelona Grand Prix?
These are the confirmed F1 sessions for this weekend's Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix:
|Session
|Date
|Local time (CEST)
|UK time (BST)
|US Eastern (EDT)
|Free Practice 1
|Friday June 12
|13:30-14:30
|12:30-13:30
|07:30-08:30
|Free Practice 2
|Friday June 12
|17:00-18:00
|16:00-17:00
|11:00-12:00
|Free Practice 3
|Saturday June 13
|12:30-13:30
|11:30-12:30
|06:30-07:30
|Qualifying
|Saturday June 13
|16:00-17:00
|15:00-16:00
|10:00-11:00
|Grand Prix (Race)
|Sunday June 14
|15:00 (race start)
|14:00 (Sun)
|09:00 (Sun)
READ MORE: FIA announces groundbreaking F1 engine changes in major U-turn
Related
More F1 news
Latest F1 news
F1 Practice Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Just in
Recommended by the editors
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement
F1 Practice Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
Racing chief wants Ricciardo and Verstappen dream team
F1 Store Editor’s Picks: Best merch worn by Lewis Hamilton, Lando Norris and all your favourite drivers
Latest News
Why Williams F1 team were absent in Barcelona
- 15 minutes ago
Mercedes address Rosberg vs Hamilton 2.0 concerns at Barcelona Grand Prix
- 45 minutes ago
F1 star claims Kim Kardashian 'setup' after Martin Brundle gridwalk snub
- 1 hour ago
FIA set to review controversial ADUO results over Red Bull protest
- 1 hour ago
Monaco Grand Prix result could be changed again as FIA makes appeal announcement
- 2 hours ago
F1 Practice Today: Barcelona Grand Prix 2026 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
- 2 hours ago
Most read
'There should be no race': George Russell's call to scrap Monaco Grand Prix
- 4 june
Max Verstappen announces definitive F1 sabbatical decision
- 1 june
Monaco Grand Prix mayhem as Lewis Hamilton overcomes puncture for iconic F1 win
- 6 june
FIA announce F1 star disqualification verdict at Canadian Grand Prix after race
- 23 may
FIA announce Lewis Hamilton penalty at Monaco Grand Prix
- 7 june
Christian Horner takes surprise new job after Red Bull F1 exit
- 3 june