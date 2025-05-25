What is there to say about the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix?

Not a lot about the actual racing. Everything about the state of F1.

F1 RESULTS: Norris takes win on final lap after Monaco Grand Prix shambles

Lando Norris qualified on pole and won the race. The mandatory two-stop strategy offered little excitement and actually made the race worse.

Fernando Alonso and George Russell moaned a lot, and the 2025 Monaco GP perhaps served Formula 1's worst ever race.

Oh, and our Global Editor got to enjoy Charles Leclerc and Karun Chandhok's bike ride before the grand prix!

The GPFans team have given their hot takes on the Monaco GP and - you guessed it - they were not happy.

GPFans' Monaco Grand Prix Hot Takes

Dan Ripley - GPFans Deputy Editor

New rules, same old Monaco. So what really can we take away from this grand prix other than 'back to the drawing board' when it comes to making up some gimmicks, to save this famous but failing event?

Well, it was good to see Lando Norris awaken from a slumber he seems to have been in since Australia, but that's not much of a hot take is it?

So, in a race that saw Fernando Alonso's miserable pointless streak continue and Lewis Hamilton trundle along again as the inferior Ferrari, is time up for F1's old guard and legendary champions?

For Hamilton especially, he is regularly tagging behind Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc. Now in his 40s, Hamilton is struggling to come out on top at Ferrari let alone 19 other drivers.

Monaco used to be Lewis's playground, he's always gone well here, but like Alonso it appears the days of taking a grand prix chequered flag are now over after being easily beaten by the Monegasque across the weekend. Where really can Lewis win now without the intervention of huge luck?

Matt Hobkinson - Global Lead Editor

The worst race in F1 history.

Wow that was boring. Even when Fernando Alonso’s engine gave out in a brief spark of excitement over a possible red flag, he managed to park it off the track with single yellows managing to do the job.

But the fact that we spent 78 laps watching a race waiting for a red flag or a safety car that never came, sums up everything that is wrong with the Monaco Grand Prix in 2025.

They tried something new this year but my word did that just make things even more confusing – and just as boring. When my friends next tell me that F1 is dull I am not sure what defence I will be able to put up having sat through that.

If the sport genuinely wants to promote itself as the pinnacle of motorsport, then there simply is no place for the Monte Carlo street circuit with the cars as they are.

The race will be in June next year but I for one will make sure to open a tin of paint and stare at it for 90 minutes instead. It can’t be any worse.

Sheona Mountford - F1 Journalist

Even the Red Bull pit crew were yawning in Monaco...and they had a fridge full of energy drinks!

For all the manufactured entertainment promised by the mandatory pit stops, Sunday’s race was still devoid of the one thing that makes F1 interesting. Racing.

I found myself much like the cantankerous Fernando Alonso, utterly frustrated and angry as the Monaco GP played out as a series of vignettes of the French Riviera rather than a motorsport race.

And look, I hate to be one of the Monaco naysayers, especially as qualifying is such an exciting part of the F1 season, but the two-stop strategy somehow made the race even more boring than usual.

At least F1 tried something new to remedy the Monaco snooze-fest, but the worst part was the drivers faded into the background as all eyes were on the pits and the timesheets.

We want to see Lewis Hamilton and Alonso having a go at each other at the first corner, or Charles Leclerc trying to overtake Lando Norris at the Nouvelle Chicane à la Nigel Mansell in 1991.

Instead, rivalries were muted, winning instinct dampened and the spirit of the championship on a hiatus, as we wait for the F1 story to resume again in Spain.

The 2025 Monaco GP did not do its prestigious heritage justice, but - more than anything - the gimmicky two-stop race disrespected the legacy of the legends that have all raced around the Circuit de Monaco.

Ronan Murphy - Social Media Editor

The Monaco Grand Prix is the worst race in the calendar. But, hey, at least it’s prettier than another race held in the desert for reasons only known to people with big wallets and big pockets.

Adding pit stops won’t make it more interesting. Nothing will make it interesting. The cars are too big now for the Monaco race to be an actual race rather than a 90-minute convoy of very expensive vehicles.

If it wasn’t for Racing Bulls and their clever delaying tactics, there would be absolutely nothing to talk about for this race.

But my editor has given me a word count for this hot take, so I better say some stuff. And try to make it spicy too.

So, chop four jalapenos, break two red chillies, a couple of onions, lots of garlic, some ginger, two tablespoons of ground coriander, the same amount of cumin, some cinnamon, cloves and fenugreek seeds - google it, trust me - half a teaspoon each of nutmeg and paprika, bang in tomatoes, chicken, and cook for 40 minutes.

Much more enjoyable than the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix.

Chris Deeley - F1 Journalist

That absolutely sucked. I'm a long-time Monaco defender, the spectacle and the history make it incredibly special. But that absolutely sucked.

I'm going to do you the kindness that the race didn’t, and keep it brief. That sucked. This can't keep happening.

READ MORE: FIA confirm Monaco Grand Prix disqualification penalty

