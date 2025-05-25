Why magnificent Monaco Grand Prix moment has reignited title fight

The Monaco Grand Prix has sparked the championship back into life and yet it's got nothing to do with any of the 78 laps around the circuit on race day.

It's not even got anything to do with events on Sunday. Instead it's because the mad street circuit may have just restored the confidence and title spark among one of the three serious contenders - at least at this stage of the season.

As usual around the streets of Monte Carlo, qualifying is King and it's fair to say if any driver needed a confidence boost of the biggest kind it was Lando Norris.

Given McLaren's small but significant advantage over its rivals, the British star was considered the title favourite heading into the season - but since then a series of clumsy errors and being beaten by team-mate Oscar Piastri appears to have severely dented Norris's confidence.

In fact, each passing race seems to reflect a greater flex in Piastri's title credentials and a diminishing prospect of Norris's.

Coupled with Max Verstappen's impressive performances in an inferior Red Bull, there was perhaps a slight worry that should Piastri and McLaren just simply brush up on their consistency, this drivers' title battle was seemingly leaning towards the Australian star - given the flakiness of the Red Bull despite Verstappen's heroics.

It's why the F1 championship in 2025 has been crying out for Norris to show why he is still a contender and it has taken a Monaco masterclass to unleash that.

Lando Norris hits back at Monte Carlo

With the chips down, the pressure at its highest and the mistake tolerance at its lowest he produced a sensational sub 70-second lap to displace Charles Leclerc's Ferrari at the head of the front row to steal the most important pole position of the year.

It's earned him no points yet, that comes Sunday, but pole is as good as having one hand on the winners' trophy on a track where overtaking is nigh on impossible.

But even if it doesn't and something happens in the race to conspire against Norris or he makes a mistake himself. That world class ability under the most testing circumstances has been displayed by the British star.

It's been too long since we've seen this type of elite driving from Norris and for the sake of a three-way championship is hugely encouraging for the rest of the season regardless of what happens on race day where he will be searching for his first race win since he took his last pole in Australia at the very start of the season.

