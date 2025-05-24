F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Red Bull star OUT early at Monaco Grand Prix
F1 Qualifying Results: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen tangle as Red Bull star OUT early at Monaco Grand Prix
Kimi Antonelli wrecked his first Formula 1 qualifying session in Monaco at the end of Q1, clipping the barriers and sending his Mercedes into the wall to bring out a late red flag.
Antonelli was on his final flying lap of the session, sitting just above the cut line in 15th at the time of the crash, with no chance to improve on that in Q2 as mechanics worked to fix his car.
Things went from bad to worse for Mercedes when Q2 started, with George Russell coming to a stop in the tunnel with an apparent electrical issue, red flagging the session once again.
A number of the 'expected' drivers dropped out alongside the Mercedes pair, but Yuki Tsunoda failed to make it through to Q3 once again.
The stewards are set to review a potential impeding incident between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton after the session, the Dutchman calling Hamilton's actions 'massive impeding'.
Meanwhile, Lance Stroll looks likely to get a second penalty of the weekend after impeding Pierre Gasly coming out of the tunnel, having already been given a one-place grid drop for an incident in FP1.
F1 Qualifying Results: Monaco Grand Prix 2025
Eliminated in Q2
11. Carlos Sainz [Williams]
12. Yuki Tsunoda [Red Bull]
13. Nico Hulkenberg [Sauber]
14. George Russell [Mercedes
15. Kimi Antonelli [Mercedes]
Eliminated in Q1
16. Gabriel Bortoleti [Sauber]
17. Ollie Bearman [Haas] - will serve 10-place grid penalty
18. Pierre Gasly [Alpine]
19. Lance Stroll [Aston Martin] - will serve one-place grid penalty
20. Franco Colapinto [Alpine]
How does F1 Qualifying work?
The qualifying session is split into three finite windows, which provide a dramatic prelude to Sunday's race.
The bottom five drivers are eliminated at the end of Q1, with a further five eliminated after Q2.
Then, Q3 gives us a shootout between the remaining 10 drivers in the battle for positions at the front of the grid.
