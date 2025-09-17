Aston Martin have issued a statement explaining Fernando Alonso's retirement at the Italian Grand Prix.

The two-time F1 champion was forced out of action at Monza owing to a suspension failure he suffered on lap 24 of 53.

It has since emerged that the Spaniard was doomed from the start after he went over some gravel that was flicked onto the track on the opening lap.

"The team can confirm some gravel hit Fernando's car in the first lap of the race in multiple areas, including his suspension, which compromised it," Aston Martin said.

"The team were unaware of the damage sustained. Low-level, continuous loading caused the eventual failure of the part."

Alonso bemoans F1 luck

Alonso looked on course for a points finish in Monza prior to the retirement, something he has experienced before this season.

“[It was] very frustrating, because we were into seventh place I think,” Alonso said after the race. “To secure seventh place [would have meant] another six points for the championship and we lost again.

“I remember [in] Monaco retiring the car with an engine problem being P6, today suspension problem being P7, so the luck definitely is not with us this year and we are losing a lot of points.

“But a well executed race, we overtook [Kimi] Antonelli at the start, we overtook Bortoleto at the pit stop and everything was looking good.”

“It is frustrating," he added. "But I’m getting used to [it] unfortunately.”

There will be of course some optimism at Aston Martin that this was a freak incident and not an underlying issue with the car.

Alonso and the team will therefore be eager to put this behind them and secure a strong points finish in Baku at the Azerbaijan GP this weekend.

