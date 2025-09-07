Two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso was left devastated by a car failure at the Italian Grand Prix, which ended his race.

On lap 25, Alonso had to pull into the pits and retire his car, despite having just got past Gabriel Bortoleto for what was a net seventh place after the pit stops.

Speaking over team radio, a frustrated Alonso described what was wrong with his car, stating: "Suspension failure. This is unbelievable."

Replays on the Sky Sports F1 broadcast showed the exact moment the failure happened, with Alonso's right front suspension clearly snapping as he went over a bump at the Monza circuit.

It will be a devastating blow to Alonso, who was hoping to continue his fine points-scoring form of 30 points in the last seven race weekends after starting the race up in eighth.

Aston Martin's reliability woes resurface

Two-time champion Alonso went the first eight races of the 2025 season without scoring a single point, and Alonso had three DNFs during that time.

This latest failure marks his fourth DNF of the season, and it comes just as Aston Martin were on somewhat of a comeback trail.

Having started the season so poorly, Aston Martin are now up to sixth in the constructors' championship, and are trying to chase Williams down for a top-five finish.

Alonso's retirement from the Italian GP left just one Aston Martin in the race, in Lance Stroll, but the Canadian was under investigation from race stewards for allegedly failing to follow race director's instructions.

