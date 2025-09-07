Both Aston Martin drivers Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were placed under investigation by FIA race stewards before the start of the Italian Grand Prix.

Two-time world champion Alonso was noted for an alleged failure to follow race director's instructions after he tried to do a practice start at the end of the pit lane before Sunday's race at Monza.

Then, in a bizarre set of circumstances, Stroll was announced to be under investigation for the same alleged infringement, suggesting Aston Martin had not given their drivers correct information on how practice starts should be completed.

The results of the FIA race stewards' investigations into the two Aston Martin drivers will likely be announced after the race.

Alonso to be penalised for incident before race?

Drivers are given specific instructions by the race director before the start of each race weekend, which state where they are allowed to do their practice starts.

The rules are there for the safety of all paddock personnel, but also to ensure that every driver is able to get out of their pit garages and onto the grid on time, with the procedure at the start of a grand prix scheduled down to the minute.

A failure to follow the instructions set out by the race director during a practice session usually just results in a warning or reprimand, without a sporting penalty, but before the start of the grand prix may just yield harsher punishments for Stroll and Alonso.

With Alonso starting in eighth and stroll down in 16th, a penalty for either driver would be hugely detrimental to their hopes of securing points at the Italian GP.

