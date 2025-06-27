The first outing at the Austrian Grand Prix marked a dismal start for Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari this weekend after a team-wide issue in FP1.

Mercedes star George Russell set the fastest time as the first hour of practice concluded in Spielberg, but with 36 minutes to go in the session, things weren’t looking good for the Scuderia.

Sky F1's Ted Kravitz labelled an issue for Ferrari as 'double trouble', with mechanics gathering around the back of Hamilton's car in an attempt to work out what had caused the gearbox issue on Friday.

On the other side of the garage, the floor was also off on Charles Leclerc’s car, which was on loan to Ferrari Academy Driver Dino Beganovic for FP1, who missed out on vital track time in an F1 car as a result.

Both drivers were able to return to the track after the problem arose, but as rain hit the track, Hamilton could only finish P9 as Beganovic sat down in P18, disappointing considering Fred Vasseur's outfit introduced a new floor in Austria in hope of turning their season around.

The last thing the Maranello-based outfit needs at this stage of the season is to destroy their chances of putting in valuable track time, whether that be for Leclerc, Hamilton or any rookies they field in the car. As the pressure mounts on Vasseur and his driver duo, they need to recover from this poor start and produce a strong weekend.

The session remained crash-free, although two-time champion Fernando Alonso experienced a spin which saw him briefly facing the wrong way on the Red Bull Ring before swiftly turning his Aston Martin around to finish P14.

Elsewhere on the grid saw a debut for F2 star Alex Dunne, who replaced Lando Norris for McLaren, marking the first appearance for an Irishman during an F1 race weekend in 22 years.

As Norris watched from the sidelines, championship leader Oscar Piastri steered his McLaren to finish third-fastest, and Dunne certainly impressed, crossing the line just one place behind the Aussie in P4.

The Red Bull Ring certainly produced heaps of support for reigning champion Max Verstappen, but the Dutchman only finished second-fastest in his first outing in front of the Orange Army behind rival Russell.

F1 FP1 Results: Austrian Grand Prix 2025

Position Driver Team Gap 1 George Russell Mercedes +1:05.542 2 Max Verstappen Red Bull +0.065 3 Oscar Piastri McLaren +0.155 4 Alex Dunne McLaren +0.224 5 Pierre Gasly Alpine +0.238 6 Gabriel Bortoleto Kick Sauber +0.332 7 Alex Albon Williams +0.404 8 Carlos Sainz Williams +0.475 9 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari +0.557 10 Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls +0.568 11 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes +0.588 12 Nico Hulkenberg Kick Sauber +0.598 13 Lance Stroll Aston Martin +0.618 14 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin +0.628 15 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls +0.647 16 Franco Colapinto Alpine +0.704 17 Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull +0.720 18 Dino Beganovic Ferrari +0.827 19 Esteban Ocon Haas +0.968 20 Oliver Bearman Haas +1.196

