F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

The F1 action continues this weekend in Spielberg, Styria, for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is still in danger of receiving a race ban if he is given one penalty point in Austria, but instead he will be concerned with putting on a show for his loyal fanbase, the Orange Army, at round 11 of this year's campaign.

The Dutchman's supporters will not be pleased if Verstappen's rival George Russell comes out on top in Austria, with a Mercedes resurgence in the air after the Brit's victory at the Canadian GP.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri remains in the lead of the F1 drivers' standings following his collision with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in Montreal, where the British papaya star emerged without a single point to his name.

However, the championship is still up for grabs, and fortunes could swiftly change during the Austrian GP this weekend. But first things first, practice!

F1 Practice times - Austrian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, June 27, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Austria, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, June 27 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 1:30pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 12:30pm Friday United States (EDT) 7:30am Friday United States (CDT) 6:30am Friday United States (PDT) 4:30am Friday Australia (AEST) 9:30pm Friday Australia (AWST) 7:30pm Friday Australia (ACST) 9:00pm Friday Mexico (CST) 5:30am Friday Japan (JST) 8:30pm Friday South Africa (SAST) 1:30pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 2:30pm Friday China (CST) 7:30pm Friday India (IST) 5:00pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 8:30am Friday Singapore (SGT) 7:30pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 2:30pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 2:30pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 3:30pm Friday

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, June 27 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 5:00pm Friday United Kingdom (BST) 4:00pm Friday United States (EDT) 11:00am Friday United States (CDT) 10:00am Friday United States (PDT) 8:00am Friday Australia (AEST) 1:00am Saturday Australia (AWST) 11:00pm Friday Australia (ACST) 12:30am Saturday Mexico (CST) 9:00am Friday Japan (JST) 12:00am Saturday South Africa (SAST) 5:00pm Friday Egypt (EEST) 6:00pm Friday China (CST) 11:00pm Friday India (IST) 8:30pm Friday Brazil (BRT) 12:00pm Friday Singapore (SGT) 11:00pm Friday Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00pm Friday Turkey (EEST) 6:00pm Friday United Arab Emirates (GST) 7:00pm Friday

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, June 28 2025

Location Time Local time (CEST) 12:30pm Saturday United Kingdom (BST) 11:30am Saturday United States (EDT) 6:30am Saturday United States (CDT) 5:30am Saturday United States (PDT) 3:30am Saturday Australia (AEST) 8:30pm Saturday Australia (AWST) 6:30pm Saturday Australia (ACST) 8:00pm Saturday Mexico (CST) 4:30am Saturday Japan (JST) 7:30pm Saturday South Africa (SAST) 12:30pm Saturday Egypt (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday China (CST) 6:30pm Saturday India (IST) 4:00pm Saturday Brazil (BRT) 7:30am Saturday Singapore (SGT) 6:30pm Saturday Saudi Arabia (AST) 1:30pm Saturday Turkey (EEST) 1:30pm Saturday United Arab Emirates (GST) 2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s) United Kingdom Sky Sports United States ESPN, ESPN Deportes Italy Sky Italia Netherlands Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra China CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent Japan Fuji TV, DAZN Australia Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten Spain DAZN F1, Mediaset Canada CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo Germany Sky Deutschland France Canal+ *Belgium RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports *Luxembourg RTL.lu Mexico Fox Sports Mexico Singapore beIN SPORTS Hungary M4 (MTVA Sports Channel) Brazil Bandeirantes, Bandsports *Austria Servus TV, ORF Middle East & Turkey beIN SPORTS Africa SuperSport Latin America ESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

