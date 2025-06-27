F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream
The F1 action continues this weekend in Spielberg, Styria, for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen is still in danger of receiving a race ban if he is given one penalty point in Austria, but instead he will be concerned with putting on a show for his loyal fanbase, the Orange Army, at round 11 of this year's campaign.
The Dutchman's supporters will not be pleased if Verstappen's rival George Russell comes out on top in Austria, with a Mercedes resurgence in the air after the Brit's victory at the Canadian GP.
Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri remains in the lead of the F1 drivers' standings following his collision with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in Montreal, where the British papaya star emerged without a single point to his name.
However, the championship is still up for grabs, and fortunes could swiftly change during the Austrian GP this weekend. But first things first, practice!
F1 Practice times - Austrian Grand Prix
The action will get underway today (Friday, June 27, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.
Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Austria, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).
Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP1 - Friday, June 27 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|1:30pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|12:30pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|7:30am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|6:30am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|4:30am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|9:30pm Friday
|Australia (AWST)
|7:30pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|9:00pm Friday
|Mexico (CST)
|5:30am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|8:30pm Friday
|South Africa (SAST)
|1:30pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|China (CST)
|7:30pm Friday
|India (IST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|8:30am Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|7:30pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|2:30pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|2:30pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|3:30pm Friday
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP2 - Friday, June 27 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|5:00pm Friday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|4:00pm Friday
|United States (EDT)
|11:00am Friday
|United States (CDT)
|10:00am Friday
|United States (PDT)
|8:00am Friday
|Australia (AEST)
|1:00am Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|11:00pm Friday
|Australia (ACST)
|12:30am Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|9:00am Friday
|Japan (JST)
|12:00am Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|5:00pm Friday
|Egypt (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|China (CST)
|11:00pm Friday
|India (IST)
|8:30pm Friday
|Brazil (BRT)
|12:00pm Friday
|Singapore (SGT)
|11:00pm Friday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|6:00pm Friday
|Turkey (EEST)
|6:00pm Friday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|7:00pm Friday
Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times
FP3 - Saturday, June 28 2025
|Location
|Time
|Local time (CEST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|United Kingdom (BST)
|11:30am Saturday
|United States (EDT)
|6:30am Saturday
|United States (CDT)
|5:30am Saturday
|United States (PDT)
|3:30am Saturday
|Australia (AEST)
|8:30pm Saturday
|Australia (AWST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Australia (ACST)
|8:00pm Saturday
|Mexico (CST)
|4:30am Saturday
|Japan (JST)
|7:30pm Saturday
|South Africa (SAST)
|12:30pm Saturday
|Egypt (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|China (CST)
|6:30pm Saturday
|India (IST)
|4:00pm Saturday
|Brazil (BRT)
|7:30am Saturday
|Singapore (SGT)
|6:30pm Saturday
|Saudi Arabia (AST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|Turkey (EEST)
|1:30pm Saturday
|United Arab Emirates (GST)
|2:30pm Saturday
How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today
Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:
Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region
|Region/Country
|Broadcaster(s)
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports
|United States
|ESPN, ESPN Deportes
|Italy
|Sky Italia
|Netherlands
|Viaplay, Viaplay Xtra
|China
|CCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
|Japan
|Fuji TV, DAZN
|Australia
|Fox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
|Spain
|DAZN F1, Mediaset
|Canada
|CTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
|Germany
|Sky Deutschland
|France
|Canal+
|*Belgium
|RTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
|*Luxembourg
|RTL.lu
|Mexico
|Fox Sports Mexico
|Singapore
|beIN SPORTS
|Hungary
|M4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
|Brazil
|Bandeirantes, Bandsports
|*Austria
|Servus TV, ORF
|Middle East & Turkey
|beIN SPORTS
|Africa
|SuperSport
|Latin America
|ESPN
*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).
F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.
