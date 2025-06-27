close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • IT
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB IT ES-MX US
2025 F1 austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen George Russell

F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

F1 Practice Today: Austrian Grand Prix 2025 start times, schedule, TV channel and FREE live stream

2025 F1 austrian Grand Prix Max Verstappen George Russell

The F1 action continues this weekend in Spielberg, Styria, for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen is still in danger of receiving a race ban if he is given one penalty point in Austria, but instead he will be concerned with putting on a show for his loyal fanbase, the Orange Army, at round 11 of this year's campaign.

F1 HEADLINES: Red Bull reveal Max Verstappen replacement plans as FIA confirm late inspection ruling

The Dutchman's supporters will not be pleased if Verstappen's rival George Russell comes out on top in Austria, with a Mercedes resurgence in the air after the Brit's victory at the Canadian GP.

Elsewhere, Oscar Piastri remains in the lead of the F1 drivers' standings following his collision with McLaren team-mate Lando Norris in Montreal, where the British papaya star emerged without a single point to his name.

However, the championship is still up for grabs, and fortunes could swiftly change during the Austrian GP this weekend. But first things first, practice!

F1 Practice times - Austrian Grand Prix

The action will get underway today (Friday, June 27, 2025) with FP1 at 1:30pm local time (CEST) and FP2 later on at 5pm.

Then, on Saturday, FP3 gets underway at 12:30pm in Austria, leading up to the all-important qualifying session at 4pm (CEST).

Find the session start times converted to your local time zone below:

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP1 - Friday, June 27 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)1:30pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)12:30pm Friday
United States (EDT)7:30am Friday
United States (CDT)6:30am Friday
United States (PDT)4:30am Friday
Australia (AEST)9:30pm Friday
Australia (AWST)7:30pm Friday
Australia (ACST)9:00pm Friday
Mexico (CST)5:30am Friday
Japan (JST)8:30pm Friday
South Africa (SAST)1:30pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)2:30pm Friday
China (CST)7:30pm Friday
India (IST)5:00pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)8:30am Friday
Singapore (SGT)7:30pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)2:30pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)2:30pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)3:30pm Friday

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP2 - Friday, June 27 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)5:00pm Friday
United Kingdom (BST)4:00pm Friday
United States (EDT)11:00am Friday
United States (CDT)10:00am Friday
United States (PDT)8:00am Friday
Australia (AEST)1:00am Saturday
Australia (AWST)11:00pm Friday
Australia (ACST)12:30am Saturday
Mexico (CST)9:00am Friday
Japan (JST)12:00am Saturday
South Africa (SAST)5:00pm Friday
Egypt (EEST)6:00pm Friday
China (CST)11:00pm Friday
India (IST)8:30pm Friday
Brazil (BRT)12:00pm Friday
Singapore (SGT)11:00pm Friday
Saudi Arabia (AST)6:00pm Friday
Turkey (EEST)6:00pm Friday
United Arab Emirates (GST)7:00pm Friday

Austrian Grand Prix 2025 Session Times

FP3 - Saturday, June 28 2025

LocationTime
Local time (CEST)12:30pm Saturday
United Kingdom (BST)11:30am Saturday
United States (EDT)6:30am Saturday
United States (CDT)5:30am Saturday
United States (PDT)3:30am Saturday
Australia (AEST)8:30pm Saturday
Australia (AWST)6:30pm Saturday
Australia (ACST)8:00pm Saturday
Mexico (CST)4:30am Saturday
Japan (JST)7:30pm Saturday
South Africa (SAST)12:30pm Saturday
Egypt (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
China (CST)6:30pm Saturday
India (IST)4:00pm Saturday
Brazil (BRT)7:30am Saturday
Singapore (SGT)6:30pm Saturday
Saudi Arabia (AST)1:30pm Saturday
Turkey (EEST)1:30pm Saturday
United Arab Emirates (GST)2:30pm Saturday

How to watch the Austrian Grand Prix practice live on TV today

Broadcast details vary depending on your location. Check below to see how to tune in for some major countries:

Where to watch: F1 2025 broadcasters by region

Region/Country Broadcaster(s)
United KingdomSky Sports
United StatesESPN, ESPN Deportes
ItalySky Italia
NetherlandsViaplay, Viaplay Xtra
ChinaCCTV, Shanghai TV, Guangdong Television Channel, Tencent
JapanFuji TV, DAZN
AustraliaFox Sports, Foxtel, Kayo, Network Ten
SpainDAZN F1, Mediaset
CanadaCTV, RDS, RDS 2, TSN, Noovo
GermanySky Deutschland
FranceCanal+
*BelgiumRTBF, Telenet, Play Sports
*LuxembourgRTL.lu
MexicoFox Sports Mexico
SingaporebeIN SPORTS
HungaryM4 (MTVA Sports Channel)
BrazilBandeirantes, Bandsports
*AustriaServus TV, ORF
Middle East & TurkeybeIN SPORTS
AfricaSuperSport
Latin AmericaESPN

*F1 fans can watch the Austrian Grand Prix and every race in 2025 for free in these countries via their respective channels: Austria (ORF), Belgium (RTBF) and Luxembourg (RTL.lu).

F1TV Pro also carries coverage of the sport, depending on which territory you are in.

READ MORE: Mercedes edge towards Max Verstappen decision after George Russell verdict

Related

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix
Austrian Grand Prix

FIA issue mandatory tyre ruling for all teams at Austrian Grand Prix

  • Yesterday 19:42

Latest News

Latest F1 News

McLaren confirm Austria Grand Prix plan that Verstappen has described as 'nonsense'

  • 37 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

F1 star ‘out of contract’ after Austrian GP as brutal mid-season axe looms

  • 1 hour ago
Red Bull

Verstappen teases Vettel offer as Red Bull replacement talks confirmed

  • 2 hours ago
Latest F1 News

McLaren F1 star Lando Norris in FIA summons at Austrian Grand Prix

  • 3 hours ago
Latest F1 News

Toto Wolff in Lewis Hamilton disagreement as Mercedes chief responds to Ferrari criticism

  • Today 08:43
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Hamilton heading for Austrian GP shock as star claims team FAILING to protect him

  • Today 07:57
More news

Most read

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix
300.000+ views

FIA announce Charles Leclerc disqualification verdict ahead of Canadian Grand Prix

  • 12 june
 FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix
200.000+ views

FIA announce George Russell punishment verdict at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 14 june
 FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP
150.000+ views

FIA announce harsh McLaren penalty verdict after Oscar Piastri incident at Canadian GP

  • 14 june
 Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix
150.000+ views

Mercedes F1 star hit by FIA deleted lap ruling after Canadian Grand Prix

  • 16 june
 FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix
75.000+ views

FIA confirm 70-PLACE grid penalty ruling at Canadian Grand Prix

  • 15 june
 F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years
75.000+ views

F1 team announce famous RETURN after 39 years

  • 19 june

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x