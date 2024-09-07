F1 star Leclerc crashes £300k Ferrari in Monaco

Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has made headlines in Monaco after crashing his £313,000 Ferrari Purosangue in an incident near the iconic Fairmont Hairpin.

Despite his status as a Formula 1 star and Monaco native, Leclerc found himself in an unexpected fender bender while navigating through traffic in the principality.

Footage of the incident, shared widely on TikTok, shows Leclerc inching forward in his luxury SUV before lightly colliding with a utility van ahead of him.

The video captures the sound of crunching plastic, a reminder that even slow-speed accidents can leave an impression – especially when involving a high-performance vehicle.

"I just got him hitting the guy's car! I am so weak," the person filming can be heard exclaiming.

In the TikTok video, Leclerc can be seen briefly leaning forward after the impact and seemingly gesturing towards the side of the road.

Since the clip is only 30 seconds long, it remains unclear what happens next. Both drivers may have simply continued driving, with the bump only being a small one.

Regardless, Leclerc is likely frustrated by the incident, and he can expect some good-natured ribbing from his Formula 1 colleagues at the next race in Baku.

Leclerc was reportedly driving his personal Ferrari Purosangue, a rare and customised SUV he received earlier this year.

With its Argento Nurburgring finish and striking Orbit Grey wheels, the vehicle is as eye-catching as it is valuable.

This minor mishap comes just months after Leclerc's victory at the Monaco Grand Prix, and just days since his Monza victory, reminding everyone that even the most skilled drivers aren't immune to everyday driving mishaps.

NOT CHARLES HITTING ANOTHER CAR 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/0s3AcgTn9i — clara (@leclercsletters) September 6, 2024

