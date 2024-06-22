close global

Axed former F1 driver breaks silence after shock exit

A racing star axed by McLaren earlier this week has finally broken his silence following the shock news.

Theo Pourchaire was dismissed by the iconic team's IndyCar operation earlier this week after completing just five races for the team.

F1 Headlines: Verstappen at F1 penalty risk as Mercedes boss Wolff fumes with 'lunatics' claim

READ MORE: McLaren star SACKED in brutal lineup change

Pourchaire, a former Formula 2 champion, had initially joined the papaya team when stepping in for the injured David Malukas. However, Arrow McLaren then confirmed that he would race for the team for the remainder of the IndyCar season.

Despite that announcement coming just weeks ago, Arrow McLaren confirmed earlier this week that they had parted ways with the young Frenchman, instead replacing him with American teenager Nolan Siegel hot off the back of his LMP2 success at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Theo Pourchaire won the 2023 F2 championship
Nolan Siegel has replaced Theo Pourchaire at Arrow McLaren

Theo Pourchaire responds to McLaren sacking

Following his dismissal from the team, Pourchaire was yet to speak out on the matter, until now.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, the French racing star took to X to let his feelings be known following his dismissal.

In an intriguing post, Pourchaire vowed 'I will be back', sharing an image of himself celebrating a race victory alongside his words.

Before joining the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team, Pourchaire had been racing in Super Formula, as well as performing test and reserve driver responsibilities for Kick Sauber.

It remains to be seen where Pourchaire's career goes from here.

READ MORE: Grand Prix legend completes STUNNING track return at Silverstone

