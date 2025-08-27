'Ten second penalty for Stroll' F1 fans react to Zandvoort crash BEFORE Dutch Grand Prix
The first crash of this year's Dutch Grand Prix event has already happened, with a minor coming together between two trucks at the circuit.
Trucks that were helping to get the Zandvoort Circuit ready for this weekend's Dutch GP collided during a De Telegraaf interview with fans, disrupting the interview in a bizarre moment caught on camera.
It happened just at the entrance to the circuit, but thankfully nobody was hurt. The two trucks suffered damage, but nothing too major as preparations continued for what will be the penultimate race at the Zandvoort Circuit.
As usual with these sorts of videos, the comments section was alive with reactions, with one user hilariously suggesting that Lance Stroll might have had something to do with it, claiming: "10 second penalty for Stroll," while another threw it back to an old Charles Leclerc karting video by mimicking: "Nothing, just an 'inchident.'"
Another pointed to the fact that these kind of incidents add to the drama surrounding Zandvoort, commenting: "It's a shame that Zandvoort is leaving," after news that the track will not be on the calendar beyond the 2026 season, while one user said: "What a shame. It's just a scratch."
F1 returns for Dutch GP
After four weeks of a summer break, F1 returns this weekend for the Dutch GP, with McLaren drivers Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set to resume their championship battle with just nine points between them.
There are 10 races left in the season, with the final nine after the Dutch GP taking place in a relatively short space of time between September 7 - December 7.
That run includes two double headers and a triple header, which has made it vitally important this year that all team personnel were allowed a proper break via the FIA's mandatory summer shutdown rules.
Max Verstappen will be looking to return to winning ways in front of his adoring home fans, having only won two of the first 14 races of the season with his Red Bull team.
